Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Kiyoharu Hirao feeds wagyu cattle at his farm, in Yamagata
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi
·4 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO (Reuters) - When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.

Most Japanese farmers - like many other key players in the economy - are up in arms about the yen's 20% slide this year, which has inflated costs for imported fuel, fertiliser and other production inputs.

But prospects are different for Japan's exporters of "wagyu" beef, green tea, and premium fruits and vegetables, including the "Sky Berries" from Yoshimura's greenhouses that can fetch as much as 800 yen ($5.50) or more apiece in the supermarkets of Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

"Everyone seems worried about a weak yen," Yoshimura said. "But it's good for our exports of strawberries because it helps make our prices competitive at overseas markets."

Agriculture exports were among a clutch of sectors that Kishida targeted in a policy speech on Monday - along with tourism and the construction of foreign chip and battery plants in Japan - that could get a boost from the yen's steep fall, and offset some of the economic damage it has caused.

"We need to maximise earning power now that the weak yen raises the potential of exports," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Kishida's second-in-command, told a government meeting on Wednesday.

Matsuno instructed ministers to bring forward the government's target of nearly doubling agricultural exports to 2 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) annually by 2025, and urged government ministries to find ways of leveraging the weak yen to boost farmers' earning power.

The government aims to boost farm exports further to 5 trillion yen by 2030, and Kishida also set a 5 trillion yen target for annual revenue from tourism, which is expected to rebound after COVID-related border restrictions are lifted on Oct. 11.

That would still be relatively modest compared with last year's 83 trillion yen in overall exports and roughly 550 trillion-yen GDP, but marks steady progress for agricultural exports, which totalled just 450 billion yen in 2012.

STRUCTURAL REALIGNMENT

This is not Japan's first go at this sort of structural realignment, to diversify its manufacturing-dominated economy and revive its stagnant rural areas.

Similar efforts have emerged from Japanese policymakers since the early 2000s, including proposed reforms by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government in the last decade.

But the yen's steep drop this year to a 24-year low, triggering a surge in import-driven cost-push inflation that severely threatens both Japan's economic growth and Kishida's popularity, has given new impetus to the campaign.

In southern Japan's Miyazaki prefecture, the local government is offering $5,200 subsidies to farmers developing new farm products for export and setting up new facilities exclusively for use in exports.

Not far away in rural Saga prefecture, nestled between the cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka, the prefectural government is building a new wagyu processing plant to gear up for export of "Saga beef", a leading domestic brand, to European markets.

And in Gunma prefecture, north of Tokyo, about 40 small firms have begun exporting farm products since 2018 under the auspices of the Japan External Trade Organization, a semi-governmental export promotion entity that has provided expertise on brand development, export pricing and other export-related operations.

But export-oriented farmers in Japan say the sector will need more investment to increase productivity and produce higher-value goods, especially since the weak yen has become a double-edged sword that also boosts costs.

"The cost of fertilisers and shipping materials have risen a lot," said Hideyuki Otsuki, 65, a peach farmer in Fukushima prefecture north of Tokyo, who exports his produce to Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

"It's true the weak yen helps food exports. To maximise the positive impact, we must add more value to farm goods and boost output so that more of us make ends meet."

($1 = 144.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia Seen Hiking Rate to Highest in Five Years: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Serbia is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to the highest in five years to tame rising inflation as persistent price pressures outweigh concerns over economic growth.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coa

  • Analysis-As British lender HSBC considers Canada unit sale, antitrust issues loom

    As British lender HSBC Plc explores a potential sale of its Canadian unit, lawyers and analysts say the country's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition. An HSBC deal would be the first big banking sale in a decade in Canada, one of the world's most concentrated markets where the top six banks control about 80% of total assets, according to Reuters calculations, about double the saturation of the United States where the top five banks control 40%. The market is so saturated that Canadian banks are expanding overseas to reduce their exposure and the Competition Bureau Canada was granted more powers to prevent further concentration.

  • SocGen Traders Cut China Counterparty Exposure as Risks Escalate

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA cut its exposure to counterparties on trades in China by about $80 million in the past few weeks as global banks seek to guard against any potential fallout from rising geopolitical risks in the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-La

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered to testify in abortion lawsuit after evading subpoena

    A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had previously quashed the subpoena, which Paxton fled his home to avoid being served.

  • Nobel laureate Paul Krugman warns the Fed risks going too far in fighting inflation - and predicts a return to rock-bottom interest rates

    The renowned economist noted that rate hikes have a delayed effect, and the US labor market is showing signs of cooling down.

  • Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79

    That's $10 less than we saw last Black Friday.

  • Musk Deposition Delayed in Twitter Suit as Buyout Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. agreed to postpone the billionaire’s long-awaited deposition in the company’s lawsuit aimed at forcing him to go through with a $44 billion buyout, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Par

  • Moscow's loss of Ukrainian town marked by dead Russian troops and destroyed vehicles

    Ukrainian forces recently liberated the town of Lyman from Russian control as part of an ongoing counteroffensive. The bodies of two Russian soldiers lying close to the shattered remains of their vehicles marked their failed retreat.

  • U.K. Home-Builder Stocks May Be a Buying Opportunity as the Pound Tanks

    Persimmon, Barratt Developments, and Taylor Wimpey have been among the FTSE 100’s worst performers in 2022, all down about 50%. That could be a buying opportunity.

  • Biden says it'll take years for Southwest Florida to recover from Hurricane Ian

    President Joe Biden called Hurricane Ian a “titanic” storm Wednesday after surveying the damage during a visit to Southwest Florida.

  • Surge warning convinced people to leave Fort Myers Beach

    One couple says it was the dire warnings about catastrophic storm surge that pushed them to leave Fort Myers Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian.

  • Marco Rubio maintains lead over Val Demings, survey shows

    U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continues to hold a lead over Val Demings, just over a month before Election Day, according to Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey.

  • markets live latest news pound euro ftse 100

    Income taxes to rise by £21bn despite Budget cuts FTSE 100 closed at 7,052.62 on Wednesday, FTSE 250 at 17,562.42 Dow Jones closed at 30,273.87, S&P 500 at 3,783.28 Ben Wright: Brace yourself for more nasty surprises from the financial world Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Apple iPhone: Can India be China’s ‘plus one’ to the world?

    Can India become the new manufacturing hub as global firms try to reduce their dependence on China?

  • Over 60 clinics in 15 U.S. states ceased abortion care post-Roe - study

    More than 60 abortion clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights advocacy research group. The study, published on Thursday, found that 14 states no longer have any clinics providing abortions as of Oct. 2, which marked 100 days since the Supreme Court gutted the 1973 ruling that had guaranteed federal abortion rights. In the wake of the court's June 24 decision, more than a dozen states have enforced near-total abortion bans.

  • Is Herschel Walker's past too much for Georgia Republicans?

    Has Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, gone too far for conservatives? According to a Daily Beast article, Walker — who has said he supports a nationwide ban on abortions with no exceptions — paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

  • Biden seems to say 'No one f***s with a Biden' during tour of Hurricane Ian devastation

    After touring areas of Fort Myers, Fla., devastated by Hurricane Ian, President Biden engaged in a conversation with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy and appeared to say, "No one f***s with a Biden." Murphy responded, "You’re goddamned right," and laughed.

  • Former CIA Moscow chief of station on Putin's nuclear war threat

    We've reaching a point in global nuclear risk not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago, Mowatt-Larssen tells "Intelligence Matters" host Michael Morell.

  • Why Hybrid Vehicles Are a Smart Choice Right Now

    If you’re not ready for a full-on EV but still want to save on gas, a hybrid is your best betBy Keith BarryIn 2008 I bought my first hybrid—a used Toyota Prius. I drove more than 400 miles a week...

  • Yen's pain is far from over and poised for worst year since 1970- Reuters poll

    Japan's yen will recoup only a third of its big losses against the dollar in the coming year as the policy gap between the ultra-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the extremely dovish Bank of Japan is set to widen further, a Reuters poll found. Despite the intervention and expectations of more to come, the yen's weakness is not over yet as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is unlikely to reverse his long-held pledge to keep policy ultra-loose anytime soon. "The Ministry of Finance trying to manage FX volume may suggest the BOJ not yet under pressure from the government to modify policy in response to weak yen."