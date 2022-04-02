How Japan Took on the Bond Vigilantes and Won — For Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ruth Carson and Toru Fujioka
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

(Bloomberg) -- Japan showed investors last week just how tenacious it would be in keeping interest rates locked near zero in the world’s third-biggest economy despite skyrocketing inflation across the globe and the risk of weakening the yen to damaging levels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country was the epicenter of market drama, when the Bank of Japan set in motion a four-day long unlimited buying spree of government bonds on Monday to stave off a global debt rout that threatened to prise open its iron-clad grip on yields.

The move sent the yen plummeting to its lowest since 2015, sparking a flurry of comments from officials and a face-to-face meeting between BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

While some say the BOJ can count its historic market intervention as a success, others contend that it has just bought a little breathing space before the pressure mounts again.

Kuroda Puts Yields Before Yen With BOJ’s Credibility at Stake

Tensions Build

Tensions had been building through March. While surging inflation in other parts of the world spurred policy makers to roll back stimulus and raise interest rates, the BOJ stood out with its commitment to keep them on the floor.

Dogged by decades of minimal price appreciation, the central bank had signaled it was less willing to relent until it was convinced a revival in inflation was sustainable. But that just made traders bet its yield-curve control policy could not possibly hold down the market while the rest of the world hiked rates to combat inflation.

Comparisons were made with efforts by the Reserve Bank of Australia to cap yields, which were summarily abandoned in November after weeks of market pressure -- a shocking victory for the so-called bond vigilantes now stalking Japan.

Australia Drops Yield Target, Joins Global Policy Unwinding

After a rise in yields in February, the BOJ was forced to intervene with a fixed-rate operation for the first time since 2018. It announced a one-day offer to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds, pushing back against weeks of speculation about policy normalization.

The relief was short-lived. Ten-year yields resumed their climb toward the BOJ’s tolerated limit -- 25 basis points above zero. And hedge funds continued to aggressively short the yen, which had come under renewed pressure after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked concern about Japan’s dependence on imported oil.

Shifts in Yen Signal Japan ‘Lost Its Mojo’ as Supreme Safe Haven

When the BOJ unleashed its fixed-rate buying spree on Monday, investors sent a message straight back -- ‘Bring it on’ -- pushing yields even higher to the 0.25% red line.

Standing Firm

But Japanese policymakers showed no signs of cracking. The BOJ followed up on unlimited purchases Monday with a three-day plan for even more buying from Tuesday -- the first time it has intervened over such a sustained period.

“The BOJ waited until the very last moment to conduct that fixed-rate operation due to their concern on the impact of a weak yen from its action,” said Yasunari Ueno, chef market economist at Mizuho Securities.

After announcing the extended buying -- a sign that the BOJ isn’t giving up on low rates -- the yen plunged through the 125 per dollar level as the currency became a favored option to trade the widening rate differential between the U.S. and Japan.

That level is also widely seen as Kuroda’s threshold for the currency becoming harmful for the economy -- a sign that he can’t adhere to that and cap yields at the same time.

The benchmark yield stayed most of Tuesday at 0.245% with traders and BOJ officials staring at each other eyeball-to-eyeball.

Turning Point

Ramped up bond buying across a range of maturities in addition to the fixed-rate operation on Wednesday marked a turning point. And when the governor said the operations didn’t directly affect currency levels, the implication was that yields took priority over the yen.

The central bank chief spoke after meeting Prime Minister Kishida in a symbolic meeting that showed the leaders were on the same page.

A move to put longer-dated bonds on its emergency buy list -- an area of the curve nominally outside of BOJ control -- was another crucial move that sent a rise in 30-year yields into reverse. That was a signal Kuroda had the stomach to do more than just target 10-year yields.

With their massive interventions Wednesday, the BOJ managed to wrench back control of 10-year yields, sending them below the 0.25% target. In three days it had bought a combined 2.9 trillion yen ($23.7 billion) of bonds.

“Once they decided to move in, they were unstoppable,” Ueno said. “The contrast between their hesitation earlier and determination later was dramatic and we saw the climax of that this week.”

Thursday Calm

The central bank hammered home its point Thursday with a quarterly bond buying plan that saw a modest increase in purchases of various maturities.

Investors were reminded the BOJ has bought far greater quantities of debt under Kuroda’s watch. In 2015, net purchases topped 80 trillion yen compared with just 13.5 trillion last year, an indication that the bank still has deep pockets to draw on.

“When I saw their quarterly plan, I got the impression they were still holding back a big increase until it’s really needed. They used to buy 7 or 8 trillion yen a month and the latest plan isn’t even close to that,” said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities. “I don’t see the BOJ losing this battle to keep yields low.”

By then, bond markets and the yen had calmed. Benchmark yields had fallen back toward 0.20% and the currency steadied around 122 against the dollar, admittedly with some help from global market moves.

Four Days Where Bank of Japan Beat Back Rising Yields: Timeline

Temporary Respite

Still, some are warning it may only be a temporary respite.

Clinging to yield-curve control will be “unsustainable if we’re in an environment of high inflation and rising rates across other economies,” Zach Pandl, co-head of global FX and EM strategy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said on Bloomberg Television.

And currency experts expect further pressure on the yen.

Kit Juckes, who has nearly four decades of market experience, believes short bets on the yen have room to run. “If the weak yen trade gets popular, and the BOJ doesn’t mind, there is plenty of room for it to grow,” Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale SA, wrote in a note.

Macquarie Futures’ Thierry Wizman said the inevitable arrival of inflation in Japan will force the central bank to raise the cap on yields.

“As long as BOJ continues with its super easy monetary policy and yield-curve control while other central banks are turning more hawkish about the embedded inflationary pressures, the yen is likely to suffer,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte. “This is a war the BOJ is going to lose.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Home Builders Are the Cheapest Stocks Around. Is It Time to Buy?

    Home prices are climbing, but shares of the companies that build them have tumbled since we wrote about them last year. The potential rewards outweigh the risks.

  • GM and Ford Shares Are Falling. Vehicle Recalls May Be Taking a Toll.

    GM and Ford both announced recalls Friday. Usually, auto maker's stock wouldn't react much, but investors antennae are up because of Tesla.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update

  • Bond Yields Surge as Jobs Bolster Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities advanced in the final minutes of trading and Treasury yields surged Friday as a solid U.S. jobs report buttressed the Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeChina Re

  • Tiger Global’s Hedge Fund Sinks 34% This Year as Key Stocks Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Things have gone from bad to worse at Tiger Global Management’s flagship hedge fund. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsThe vehicle fell nearly 34% in the first quarter, due to poor-performing sto

  • Dead cat and guinea pig at Acushnet park prompts investigation of possible animal cruelty

    A cat and guinea pig found in separate trash bags sealed with duct tape at Acushnet park may have been deliberately killed.

  • Fed Is Whetting Appetite for a Half-Point Rate Hike: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsInvestors in the coming week will parse minutes of the Federal Re

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Trounced All the Trillion-Dollar Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway Did Even Better.

    What do Musk and Warren Buffett have in common? Shares of both of their megacapitalization companies posted gains in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Hiking Interest Rates Would Be a Mistake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Investment Management, said any decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as the yield curve inverts would be a mistake. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to

  • Stock Rally That Nobody Saw Coming Is Refusing to Go Quietly

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds distrust it, a clutch of strategists say it’s doomed, and the Federal Reserve probably wishes it would stop. But a fearsome stock market rally that has been giving prognosticators fits is refusing to go away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border Strike

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • How Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Sellers

    Many factors contributed to the historic seller's market that endured throughout the pandemic, which saw home prices rise by more than 50% in two years in some states. One of the biggest drivers of...

  • Is $18 an hour the new minimum wage?

    Wages are on the rise, and this hourly rate may be the new standard.

  • Spam texts plaguing your phone? Here's how to stop them

    Getting tons of spam messages? Here's how to stop them.

  • China Chipmaker’s Buyer Missed $9 Billion Payment Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- The winner of a bidding process for Tsinghua Unigroup Co. has missed its March 31 deadline to complete a 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) takeover payment, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeChina Removes Key Hurd

  • PNC raises dividend to new high of $1.50 per share

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is rewarding shareholders by raising its common stock dividend by a quarter to $1.50 per share. PNC’s board declared the increase which will be payable on May 5 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13. The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks: Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 20, 2022.

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Meanwhile, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is down 35%, signaling less fear in the stock market. Investors who are concerned about volatility picking back up and are interested in safe stocks that generate passive income have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stocks gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.9% and exposure to the energy sector, the consumer discretionary sector, and the consumer staples sector.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).