Japan top court: Govt not responsible for Fukushima disaster

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top court on Friday ruled that the government was not liable for the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, dismissing thousands of evacuees' demands that the state, not just the utility, pay compensation for the damages inflicted to their lives.

Friday’s ruling was the first Supreme Court decision on the government responsibility for the Fukushima disaster in four compensation lawsuits filed by about 3,700 Fukushima residents.

The four-judge bench headed by Hiroyuki Kanno said that the government could not be held liable for the disaster because damage from the tsunami of that magnitude could not have been prevented even if the industry minister had used his regulatory authority and ordered the utility to enhance a seawall based on a tsunami estimate at that time.

The ruling, which reversed three of the four high-court decisions that acknowledged the government's responsibility, could affect about 30 other similar lawsuits pending across the country.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant suffered triple meltdowns following the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, spreading massive radiation in the area and displacing more than 160,000 people at one point.

The plaintiffs in the four lawsuits, many of whom are still displaced in and outside of Fukushima, demanded compensation for the loss of livelihoods and communities because of the disaster.

Seiju Nanbara, who joined the lawsuit two years after he evacuated from his home in Minamisoma, just north of the wrecked plant, to Chiba, said he and other plaintiffs who heard the ruling in the courtroom were speechless because they were so disappointed.

“The ruling only looked at the government, not us," the 62-year-old said. “I don't think the judges understood, or even tried to understand our pain.”

“The ruling is absolutely unacceptable,” said the chief lawyer, Izutaro Managi, as he rushed out from the courtroom to share the decision with the plaintiffs and their supporters who waited outside. “The court did not squarely faced or responded to the questions we raised."

He criticized the ruling for failing to address the question over whether the disaster was foreseeable, or if it could have been avoided had the government taken appropriate steps.

Hundreds of plaintiffs and their supporters outside the court showed anger, disappointment and disbelief, but many said they will continue their fight for a better decision in the pending cases.

“We must not let this ruing affect the pending lawsuits," Managi said.

The cases against the government and the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings were originally filed separately in Fukushima and three other prefectures — Gunma, Chiba and Ehime — where the plaintiffs evacuated.

Currently, only TEPCO is obliged to cover damages worth over 1.4 billion yen ($10 million).

The dispute centered on whether the government could have foreseen the risk of a massive tsunami based on a tsunami prediction report, and whether the accident could have been averted if the government had ordered TEPCO to take precautions.

The attention also focused on the reliability of a long-term assessment of seismic activities released by a government expert panel in 2002, nine years before the accident.

The government argued that the report was not reliable and the accident was unavoidable.

The plaintiffs said the tsunami assessment was credible and the government should have used it as a basis to order the utility to take tsunami prevention measures. They said the disaster could have been avoided if the government had instructed TEPCO properly.

A Tokyo District Court ruling in 2019 found three former TEPCO executives not guilty in a criminal case, saying they could not have foreseen the massive tsunami. An appeal ruling is expected in January.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We won our lawsuit against the US government over paywalled travel data… again

    In an unusual move for a federal case, judge Florence Pan ruled from her bench in the DC District Court during the hearing on May 24. “The Court considered the law and the facts before it, and the Department of Commerce is merely asking for a different result based on the same law and facts,” she said. “I think the record is clear enough that the Department of Commerce has the records that plaintiff is requesting and should release them.”

  • Man dies in national park from extreme heat

    It's the second death at the state park in a month.

  • New video shows 13-year-old boy had hands up when shot by Chicago police

    Teen’s family says he is in danger of never walking again after sustaining a spinal injury from the shooting

  • 1 dead in protests over India's military recruitment policy

    At least one person was killed on Friday as angry youths in parts of India burned train coaches, blocked highways and attacked police with rocks, in a second day of violent demonstrations against a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military, police officials said. The death occurred in Secundrabad in southern India where nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered police as they rampaged the railroad station for more than an hour, police said. Protesters attacked police with rocks and police used batons and fired shots to disperse them.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Liberal Justice Sotomayor says U.S. Supreme Court 'mistakes' can be fixed

    Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court's "mistakes" in high-profile cases can be corrected over time as she adopted a positive tone ahead of a decision in which its conservative majority is expected to curtail abortion rights. Sotomayor, speaking in Washington at the annual meeting of a liberal legal group, did not directly address last month's publication of a leaked draft opinion in the abortion case or any of the court's other current cases. The leaked draft ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, indicated that the court's conservative majority is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • Tarrio was given plans to occupy congressional buildings, Supreme Court

    The goal was to "maintain control over as select few, but crucial buildings in the DC area for a set period of time, presenting our demands in unity," the memo said.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Gavin Newsom Announces, “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Shares First Post

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.” His first Truth […]

  • Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk claims the Capitol rioter he led on a tour was simply taking a photo of a 'golden eagle sconce' light fixture

    "I mean, these are folks who have never been to Washington, DC," he said. "And they were here to visit their congressman. And they were excited."

  • Donald Trump is raging on Truth Social and demanding 'equal time' on national TV amid the January 6 committee's primetime hearings

    "I DEMAND EQUAL TIME!!!" the former president wrote in a Truth Social post ahead of the January 6 committee's third public hearing on Thursday.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Ukrainian Farmers Poison Russian Troops With Spiked Cherries as Guerrilla War Terrifies Invaders

    UESLEI MARCELINORussian authorities have gone all out to tighten their grip on cities taken over by Putin’s troops in eastern Ukraine, but ordinary citizens are fighting back—with arson attacks and poisoned fruit.The latest surprise for Russian troops came in Melitopol, where Mayor Ivan Fyodorov said local farmers had caused “mass illness” among Russians by poisoning cherries.“Our farmers prepared another gift for the [Russians]—recently treated sweet cherries, which caused mass illness among th

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Putin meets European leaders in Kyiv: missile threat almost everywhere in Ukraine

    Roman Petrenko - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 10:59 Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to launch missiles during the Kyiv visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

  • Nupur Sharma protests: The police brutality video that shocked India

    Relatives of Muslim men filmed being beaten up in Uttar Pradesh have told the BBC they are innocent.

  • Mike Pence Could Have (And Should Have) Invoked the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWith the Jan. 6 hearings underway, we’re getting new details on what unfolded behind the scenes during those crucial hours when the Capitol was under attack by a mob of Trump supporters. One of the lesser-noticed revelations of these hearings would have been, in any other context, a historic bombshell.“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and

  • GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

    Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call; Drew Angerer/GettyApparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol.“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings,” Steube wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set whe

  • SpaceX fired the employees behind a letter that sharply criticized Elon Musk, reports say

    SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell said the company had "terminated a number of employees" in an email seen by The New York Times.