Japan Treasuries Holdings Hit Three-Year Low as Bonds Slide

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese holdings of US Treasuries slid to the lowest in almost three years thanks to continued losses in the $23.7 trillion market.

The value of Treasuries held by official and private investors from the Asian nation fell by $34.5 billion in August to $1.2 trillion, according to the latest figures from the US Treasury. The decline took place before Japan intervened to support the yen in September, which put renewed scrutiny on the amount of its foreign-exchange holdings.

Treasuries have tumbled this year as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to combat inflation. Japanese investors have been impacted particularly hard as a tumbling yen pushed the cost of hedging dollar investments above that of interest payments on US government debt, reducing the appeal of the securities.

The reduction in Japan’s Treasury holdings is “indicative of the impact of the weakness of the yen and consistent with what we have seen in the MOF data,” said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The value of US sovereign debt has slumped this year with the 10-year yield jumping 54 basis points in August alone to end the month at 3.19%, before climbing to 4.08% last week, the highest since October 2008. The Bloomberg US Treasury index has dropped 14% this year.

Japan’s holdings have now dropped by about 10% from a record-high $1.33 trillion in November 2021. Still, the nation remains the largest foreign holder of US government debt, ahead of China’s tally of $971.8 billion.

