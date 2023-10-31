Japan: Two reported hurt in hospital shooting in Toda, Saitama

Police in the central Japanese city of Toda have responded to reports of a shooting at a hospital

Police in the central Japanese city of Toda have responded to reports of a shooting at a hospital, local media report.

Two people were reportedly wounded, a doctor is in his 40s and a patient in his 60s, reports say.

The suspect fled via motorcycle to the neighbouring city of Warabi and has reportedly taken hostage inside a post office, the city said on its website.

He is of medium build and possibly in his 40s or 50s, it said.

Facilities nearby have been placed on lockdown.

Shooting incidents are extremely rare in Japan. The country has strict gun ownership rules, and only allows civilians to own hunting rifles and airguns. People must undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun in Japan.

