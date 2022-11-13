Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions

ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries' alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions.

The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and discussed the conflict in Ukraine, repeated missile launches by North Korea, and tensions in the South and East China Seas, said a statement from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We agreed to strengthen the deterrent strength and effectiveness of the U.S.-Japan alliance amid mounting challenges to the security of the region," Kishida told reporters after the summit.

"We reaffirmed that unilateral attempts to change forcefully the status quo is unacceptable, and confirmed that Russia's threats with nuclear power cannot be tolerated," he added.

Kishida and Biden also held trilateral talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss threats from North Korea after their summit, before heading to Indonesia's Bali to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

Japan and the United States also share concerns over the rise of China. Earlier, Biden told Asian leaders that U.S. communication lines with China would stay open to prevent conflict. He is due to hold his first meeting in person since becoming U.S. leader with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • New generation of candidates stakes claim to Democratic party’s future

    The leadership in Washington may be geriatric but key wins for younger candidates suggest a generational change is under way

  • Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in Jan. 2021. Jake Sullivan, a national security adviser to Biden, said the meeting could last "a couple of hours".

  • Rescuers rush to help six hikers lost on Hawaii trail as the sun sets, officials say

    The hikers were rescued about an hour after making a 911 call for help, officials said.

  • Democrats keep control of Senate, House still up in the air

    Republicans still have an edge in capturing the House, but their majority would likely be small, CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

  • Biden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed their security pact and issues surrounding the Taiwan Strait, the White House said. The AUKUS security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia is seen as an effort by the Western allies to push back against China's growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.

  • Amid crisis, Hezbollah seeks ally in next Lebanese president

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Friday he wants the next Lebanese president to be a politician who won’t “betray” the Iran-backed faction and assailed the United States for what he described as an undeclared “siege" on his country. Speaking through a video-link to supporters gathered to mark Hezbollah’s Martyrs Day, a commemoration of the group’s fallen fighters, Hassan Nasrallah did not name a Hezbollah favorite for the post of president. Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president in five attempts after the term of President Michel Aoun, a strong ally of Hezbollah, ended on Oct. 31. That left Lebanon in a political vacuum with a caretaker government that does not have full powers as the country is roiling in the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

  • 15 Biggest Mexican Companies in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 biggest Mexican companies in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest Mexican companies in 2022. Mexico is a developing economy with the potential to be a major economy in the coming decades, but it is […]

  • Rare elephant twins born in New York surprise the zoo staff: 'Sheer improbability'

    A pair of twin elephants were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, in October, and now they're available for viewing.

  • Multiple insiders bought Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada, allowing Democrats to maintain control of Senate

    Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada, allowing Democrats to maintain control of Senate

  • Chaos ensues after car plows into barricade at street carnival in South LA injuring 6 people

    A car plowed through a street barricade at a street carnival into a crowd of people in South Los Angeles. Joy Benedict and Rachel Kim report.

  • Dying lands: Farmers fight to save the 'skin of the Earth'

    Farmers in both are fighting a losing battle to save the soil that produces our food. But torrid rainstorms in May washed away so much soil during planting season that she expects the crop to suffer. By contrast, there's not enough water in the vast Yangtze basin, which produces a third of China's crops.

  • Helicopters, Gliders, and a Billionaire's Vanity Project Come to Microsoft Flight Simulator Today

    Believe it or not, the Microsoft Flight Simulator series, first released in November of 1982, is actually older than the company’s most iconic product: Windows. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, today the company released a free major update to the latest version of Flight Simulator that, among other aircraft, finally brings helicopters back to the game.

  • Mexico president eyes giving presidential jet to planned military-run airline

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday proposed handing over the opulent presidential plane, which he inherited from his predecessors and failed to sell as promised, to a planned military-run airline, where it could be rented to workers. Lopez Obrador, who has an austere approach to spending, has cast the luxury Boeing 787 Dreamliner as a symbol of the excesses of previous governments and since campaigning for office had vowed to sell it. "The plane will be handed over to Mexicana de Aviacion for special trips," he told a news conference in the southern Yucatan peninsula, saying it would be available to rent for workers of the new airline for trips around Mexico and even to other continents.

  • Sudan's Burhan warns Islamists and other factions against interfering with the military

    Sudan's leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Sunday issued another stern warning to Islamists and other political factions against any interference in the military, amid talks with civilian parties to form a non-partisan government. More than a year after the military took power in a coup, the military and its former civilian partners and other political forces have begun U.N.-facilitated talks to agree on a new political framework. However, Islamists loyal to former president Omar al-Bashir have criticised the military for seeking a partnership with pro-democracy civilian groups, and for what they say is allowing foreign interference from U.N. and western facilitators.

  • Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat

    After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.

  • FTX Trading’s Liabilities Dwarfed Liquid Assets, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Trading exchange held $900 million in liquid assets against $9 billion of liabilities the day before Friday’s bankruptcy filing, the Financial Times reported Saturday, citing investment materials the newspaper had seen.Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX Latest: Police Interview Bankman-Fried; Mystery OutflowsBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionDemocrats Defy History, Keep

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even smaller.

  • I visited a coffee shop owned by 'Bachelor' alums, and I loved it even though I'm not a fan of the ABC franchise

    Audrey's, a Rhode Island cafe and bar owned by "Bachelor" couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, had tasty food and cozy vibes for even a non-fan.

  • Judge halts pot dispensary licenses in parts of New York

    A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany on Thursday comes as the state prepares to begin adult marijuana sales by the end of the year, starting with shop owners with past pot convictions or their relatives. New York lawmakers designed the state's legal market to make sure the first retailers were people directly affected drug law enforcement.