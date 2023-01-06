Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, visits Ise Jingu shrine in Ise, central Japan on Jan. 4, 2023. Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America amid China's growing influence.(Kyodo News via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America amid China's growing influence.

Kishida will embark on a six-nation trip Monday to France, Italy, Britain and Canada ahead of his Jan. 13 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken for their “2+2” security talks on Wednesday, just before their leaders' summit at the White House, Japanese officials said Friday.

The “2+2” talks are expected to focus on their new national security strategies, released by Japan in mid-December and the United States in October, and how the two allies plan to tackle security concerns including China, North Korea and Russia.

“We will discuss strengthening of deterrence and response capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance as we take into consideration our new strategy documents,” Hamada told reporters.

Hamada said Friday he and Austin will separately hold bilateral defense talks on Thursday to discuss details of how their militaries can expand and deepen their operations. Asked if they will discuss a revision to their current defense guideline based on Japan's more defensive role, Hamada said nothing has been decided.

Japan in December adopted a set of three security and defense strategy documents that break from its exclusively self-defense-only stance. Under the new strategies, Japan vows to build up its counterstrike capability with long-range cruise missiles that can reach potential targets in China, double its defense budget within five years and bolster development of advanced weapons.

U.S. officials have welcomed Japan's willingness to take on more offensive role, while experts say it could also help widen cooperation with Australia, their main regional defense partner.

Kishida on Wednesday said his talks with Biden will underscore the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance and highlight closer cooperation between the countries under Japan’s new security and defense strategies adopted last month.

Kishida said coordination with other G-7 leaders ahead of the Hiroshima summit he will host in May is a key purpose of his trip, but Japanese officials said their talks will also focus on security and military cooperation.

Kishida plans to discuss further deepening of security ties with France through joint military exercises. Japan's joint development and production of its F-X next generation fighter jet with Italy and Britain for deployment in 2035 will be a top agenda during his visit in Rome and London as they seek to further expand their military ties.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of Bolivian protestors in trucks block highway after arrest of opposition leader

    Hundreds of trucks blocked a highway in Bolivia during a protest following the arrest of right-wing opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho over an alleged coup in 2019.The vehicles lined the road in the farming region of Santa Cruz on Thursday, 5 January, leaving long lines of standstill traffic and threatening deliveries of food and grains around the country.Demonstrations have gripped Bolivia since 28 December, when the local governor was arrested on "terrorism" charges related to an alleged coup against then president Evo Morales four years ago.Reuters

  • German expats in China receive first foreign COVID vaccines

    Germans living in China began receiving the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the first such rollout of a foreign coronavirus vaccine in a country that has not otherwise approved the use of non-Chinese vaccines even as infections soar. Under an agreement reached during a visit to Beijing by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November, Germans aged 12 and older may receive their first dose or a booster of the BioNTech vaccine at a designated international hospital in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, Guangzhou or Chengdu. Marcus Wellendorf, 59, a documentary film maker, said he had received three doses of Chinese vaccines.

  • Qualcomm, Salesforce to build new connected vehicle platform for automakers

    The platform for cars with internet access would use Qualcomm's Snapdragon digital chassis and Salesforce's cloud services to help automakers personalize user experiences using real-time data, according to the companies. The automotive market has been a key growth area for chipmakers as demand for the crucial component is on the rise with growing use of electric vehicles and increasing autonomous features in cars.

  • BMW teases a talking car that shifts colors like a chameleon

    BMW AG has unveiled a prototype for a car that talks like a human being, changes colors to suit the driver's mood and has no screens on its dashboard. The German luxury automaker's BMW i Vision Dee, revealed at a splashy kickoff on Wednesday evening for the CES conference here, previews technology that Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said would be put into production in 2025. BMW plans to launch a new lineup of electric vehicles, which it is calling the Neue Klasse, or new class.

  • Big banks now offer top savings rates – but beware the small print

    Big banks are now offering some of the highest interest rates on the market but savers are being warned to beware of the fine print.

  • How actor Edward Norton is related to Pocahontas

    The Native American heroine is his 12th great grandmother, the actor was told on a PBS show.

  • Bruce Bozzi Has Lunch with Guests Like George Clooney and Julia Roberts on New Podcast Table for Two

    Bozzi, who managed the famed Palm restaurant for decades, interviews A-list guests over lunch at one of his favorite restaurants

  • Paulina Porizkova Posted a Stunning Topless Photo & Shared That She’s ‘Finally Comfortable’ in Her Own Skin

    Just like many of us, Paulina Porizkova is all for the “new year, new me” mentality. On Jan 4, the supermodel posted a stunning, intimate picture of herself and shared how she’s getting ready for the new year ahead. In the photo, Porizkova is seen gazing out the window, covering her chest with her arms, […]

  • San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871

    The National Weather Service says San Francisco's downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. In the last day and a half, the public works department has had reports of 300 trees or branches down, throughout the city.

  • Julia Fox Said What It Was Like Going On A Date With An "A-Lister" Who Is Almost Definitely Drake

    "I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags."View Entire Post ›

  • Mattress Mack bet $1.5 million on underdog TCU to upset Georgia in the CFP title game

    Mattress Mack will always bet on Texas.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's Content Bloodbath Is Over, Says CFO: 'We're Done With That Chapter'

    Warner Bros. Discovery’s ruthless cancellation spree is all done being sprung. CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said on Thursday that the months-long “chapter” in which the media company cancelled, shelved or un-renewed projects is now over — in part, because any such decisions in the name of tax write-downs needed to be made by the end of […]

  • Religious dissent in Israel at Ben-Gvir's Al Aqsa compound visit

    Leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel's coalition government on Wednesday criticised a visit by a far-right minister to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure. One lawmaker accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of "goading the entire world". Ben-Gvir's tour on Tuesday of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, which Jews revere as the Temple Mount, stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings on non-Muslim access.

  • Dell looks to phase out China-made chips by 2024 - Nikkei

    The news comes after the United States added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" companies in the country's artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist in December. PC maker HP Inc, one of Dell's rivals, has also started surveying its suppliers to gauge the feasibility of moving production and assembly away from China, the report said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Dell has also asked product assemblers and suppliers of other components such as electronic modules and print circuit boards to help prepare capacity in countries beyond China, such as Vietnam, the report said.

  • Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him in Memoir: Report

    The Guardian obtained a copy of 'Spare' ahead of its publication.

  • Vandalism of California mosque triggers call for hate crime probe

    A mosque in Tracy, California, fell victim to vandals on New Year’s Eve. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Tracy Islamic Center on West Larch Road. Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV/CC), has urged authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

  • Julia Roberts Learns Her Ancestors Owned Slaves On 'Finding Your Roots': 'That's Sad'

    Julia Roberts is discovering her family’s connection to slavery, learning her ancestry story on Tuesday’s Season Nine premiere of the PBS series Finding Your Roots.

  • Lukashenko signs law on deprivation of citizenship for "extremism"

    Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, signed a law on the deprivation of citizenship for "extremist activities" for Belarusians living outside their country Source: Official website of the President of the Republic of Belarus; Radio Svoboda Quote: "The law signed by the president is aimed at improving the legislation on citizenship in order to ensure national security.

  • WHO sounds the alarm: New COVID variant is most transmissible yet

    The World Health Organization is warning that a new omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible strain to date. As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in some parts of the Northeast -- where the subvariant makes up about 75% of new cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- so are concerns about how to mitigate a potential surge following large holiday gatherings. In the past few years, the post-holiday rise in COVID numbers was typically attributed to large gatherings and the colder weather bringing people indoors.

  • Here's what Marc Benioff told employees as he cut 8,000 Salesforce jobs

    Salesforce, the San Francisco-based customer management software company, announced Wednesday it will cut 10% of its 80,000-strong global workforce and exit office leases. Here's the letter to employees co-CEO Marc Benioff sent explaining the reasoning behind the cuts: As one ‘Ohana, over the last 23 years, Salesforce has built the #1 CRM that drives incredible customer success across every line of business for every industry around the world.