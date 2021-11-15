Japan-US launch talks to resolve dispute over tariffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.

The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan’s industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese officials said.

Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump’s administration. The U.S. recently resolved a similar dispute with the European Union.

Trump ordered the tariffs, 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, in March 2018, asserting they would protect U.S. jobs and national security.

Hagiuda made it clear in the meeting that Japan wants the tariff issue “completely” resolved, in line with the World Trade Organization, ministry officials said after the talks. Japan considers U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imported from Japan as “problematic,” they said.

Late last week, the Commerce Department issued a statement announcing the start of consultations with Japan by Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai “to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, take effective measures to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and find solutions to strengthen our democratic alliance."

Excess steel and aluminum capacity has worsened over the decades as China ramped up its output to levels that dwarf production by other nations. China produced 1.06 billion tons of crude steel in 2020, according to the World Steel Association. The next largest producer, India, put out 100 million tons, while Japan produced 83.7 million tons and the U.S. nearly 73 million tons.

China also accounts for more than half of all world aluminum output.

The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.” The Commerce Department and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”

“Rebuilding alliances with our like-minded partners is essential to strengthening United States’s global competitiveness," Raimondo said early Monday in a tweet showing Mt. Fuji.

Raimondo is expected to visit Malaysia and Singapore after Tokyo. Japanese officials said she stressed the importance of strong Japan-U.S. ties and leadership in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders also agreed to cooperate in coping with other challenges such as climate change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Premier League nears record sale of U.S. TV rights for about $2 billion - FT

    ViacomCBS and Walt Disney Co-owned ESPN are among the broadcasters bidding for the rights with Comcast Corp's NBC, the current holder, with second-round bids due on Nov. 18, the FT report said. Under the deal, which will be functional from the 2022-23 season until the 2027-28 season, Premier League will sell all 38 matches in a single block rather than in separate packages. Deal discussions occurred amid fears revenue from football's domestic broadcast rights deals will fall across Europe's top leagues this year, due to a lack of competition between broadcasters.

  • China industrial output, retail sales accelerate but property clouds outlook

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than expected in October, despite fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages, but the slowing property sector weighed on the economic outlook. Retail sales growth also picked up. The industrial output growth beat expectations of a 3.0% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll of analysts, but remained the second lowest print this year.

  • What the U.N. climate talks got right and wrong, according to a fund manager and a climate-risk researcher

    Debbie Carlson speaks with Di Zhou, investment principal at Cambiar Investors, and Alicia Karspeck, head of research at Fabric, which works with investors on portfolio climate risk.

  • 10 observations: DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls bounceback vs. Clippers

    DeMar DeRozans 35 points, and a spirited defensive effort, fueled a bounceback win for the Bulls over the red-hot Clippers.

  • Hungary will not leave EU, wants to reform it, PM Orban says

    Hungary will not leave the European Union but will resist attempts from Brussels to erode its sovereignty, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his Fidesz party on Sunday. Nationalist Orban, who faces a close parliamentary election next year for the first time in more than a decade, was re-elected chairman of Fidesz on Sunday. "After communist bureaucracy ... we don't want new dictates this time from Brussels," Orban told cheering party delegates, adding Hungary would reject western liberalism.

  • DeRozan, LaVine in double digits, Bulls end Clippers' streak

    LOS ANGELES (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers' seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent to earn the victory. DeRozan is a LA native who went to USC, while LaVine and Ball attended UCLA.

  • Texas attorney general opposes federal edicts, supports state edicts

    Ken Paxton got a bit tangled up discussing the president’s mandates in an interview with Chris Wallace.

  • A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

    Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good foreign policy starts with building strong personal relationships. “When it comes to U.S.-China relations, the gaps are so big and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch can only go so far,” said Matthew Goodman, who served as an Asia adviser on the National Security Council in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations.

  • Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike

    The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain's Foreign Office after 21 days. Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance in an effort to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other detained British-Iranian nationals. Ratcliffe, who was joined by the couple’s 7-year-old daughter Gabriella and several supporters as he announced the end of his hunger strike, thanked the many well-wishers who stopped to talk to him but said the failure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to drop by was “telling.”

  • Chris Christie has strong words for Republicans tiptoeing around 2024

    Chris Christie has strong words for Republicans tiptoeing around 2024

  • Here’s how to decide whether the S&P 500 is now heading toward a correction

    The S&P (SPX) had risen so fast since Oct. 13, and especially since breaking out to new all-time highs on Oct. 25, that there really isn’t much support near current levels. The rapid rise in stock prices had moved SPX above the +4σ “modified Bollinger Band” (mBB), and it walked up the outside of that Band from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9, a period of 11 trading days – quite a long time to be outside of the +4σ Band. Hence, we prefer that signal to be confirmed – and that confirmed signal is what we call a McMillan Volatility Band (MVB) sell signal.

  • Africa's 'Great Green Wall' shifts focus to hold off desert

    The idea was striking in its ambition: African countries aimed to plant trees in a nearly 5,000-mile line spanning the entire continent, creating a natural barrier to hold back the Sahara Desert as climate change swept the sands south. The project called the Great Green Wall began in 2007 with a vision for the trees to extend like a belt across the vast Sahel region, from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, by 2030. Efforts to rein in the desert continue in Senegal on a smaller scale.

  • Anger over taxpayers’ money sent to China to fund ‘cruel’ battery chicken farms

    More than a quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ money is being spent on improving productivity at “cruel” caged chicken farms in China.

  • These Energy Stocks Could Double. What to Buy Now.

    An industry veteran finds promise in both conventional and alternative energy names. Why he likes Diamondback Energy, Antero Resources, EQT, Cottera Energy, PDC, EOG, Enphase, Enviva, and others.

  • White House confident $1.85 trillion spending bill will pass House this week

    President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House's $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.

  • Trumps Selling Prized Washington, D.C., Hotel for $375 Million

    CGI Merchant Group, a Miami investment firm, is in contract to acquire the hotel lease for the Trump International Hotel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • 'It's so stupefying' - Carl Bernstein says Trump looked for people to 'facilitate his authoritarian impulse' after Michael Flynn said the US needs one religion

    "It should be a surprise to no one that Michael Flynn is saying the kind of things that he is saying," Bernstein said.

  • Pentagon to respond "appropriately" after Oklahoma National Guard says it won't follow COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Get market news worthy

  • Watch Mark Meadows Slam Official Who 'Stonewalled' Subpoenas From GOP Congress

    “It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.

  • Trump's former communications director says she thinks Mike Pence will run against him in 2024, and Ron DeSantis and Mike Pompeo might too

    Trump has been hinting that he would run for the White House again in 2024. Alyssa Farah told CNN "folks are teeing up to run" against him.