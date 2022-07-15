Japan Utilities Rise as PM Calls for Restarting Nuclear Reactors
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Japanese utility companies climbed after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for as many as nine nuclear reactors to be brought online this winter to help avert a power crunch.
Hokkaido Electric Power Co. led the gains Friday, advancing by as much as 4.5% after Kishida told the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to push for the restarts, which could cover roughly 10% of Japan’s power consumption. Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Hokuriku Electric Power Co. rose as much as 3.5%.
Japan has been struggling with power supplies amid extreme weather and delays in restarting nuclear plants, forcing the government to ask citizens in Tokyo to conserve electricity to avoid blackouts.
Kishida’s stance is in line with existing plans from regional utilities but is “a modest positive for electric power stocks in emphasizing the importance of nuclear to the country’s energy supply,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Yui Shoji wrote in a note.
