Japan vaccine chief says to use six-dose syringes from mid-April

Medical workers receive doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will use specialised syringes capable of extracting six doses of coronavirus vaccine from each Pfizer vial from the week of April 12 to inoculate medical workers, Taro Kono, the minister overseeing the vaccination effort, said on Friday.

Most of Japan's stock of syringes consists of regular versions that can draw just five doses from each vial, sparking fears that millions of doses could be wasted.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

