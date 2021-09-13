Japan warns citizens of possible attack in Southeast Asia

·1 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens on Monday to stay away from religious facilities and crowds in six Southeast Asian nations, warning of a possible attack.

The ministry said it had obtained information that “there are increased risks such as suicide bombings.”

The warning applies to Japanese citizens in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.

The advisory was met with puzzlement in several of those nations, which said they had no knowledge of such a threat, or details from Japan as to the source of its information.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand's Foreign Ministry, said Japan had not revealed the origin of the warning and that the Japanese Embassy had no further details other than to say it was “not specific to Thailand.”

Thai security agencies have no information of their own about a possible threat, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Pathanacharoen.

Similarly, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it was not aware of any information about an elevated threat level, while Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah denied that any warning was even sent to Japanese citizens there.

In the short advisory, Japan urged its citizens to pay close attention to local news and information and use caution "for the time being,” but did not give a specific timeframe or other details.

Japan's Foreign Ministry refused to provide the source of the information or say whether it was shared with other countries.

It said the advisory had been sent to its embassies in the countries concerned to be distributed to Japanese citizens.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China just gifted Cambodia a $150 million stadium that looks like a giant ship, and it's part of its 'stadium diplomacy' strategy. Take a look inside.

    The Morodok Techno National Stadium, which pays homage to Chinese-Cambodian relations, is part of China's "stadium diplomacy" tactic.

  • US shoots down pair of Iranian drones attacking Iraq airport

    The U.S. military struck down two Iranian drones attacking the Erbil airport in Kurdish-held Iraq on Saturday, defense officials said.

  • Raducanu: US Open champion celebrated in China for her heritage

    Many in China have been quick to point out the 18-year-old's half-Chinese heritage.

  • The U.S. isn't vaccinating most of the world — but China might

    The global COVID-19 vaccination campaign began nine months ago, and 58% of the world's population has yet to receive at least one dose.The big picture: Raw material shortages, complex and costly manufacturing, and vaccine makers' choices have made it clear the U.S. and its drug companies likely won't get the poor, unvaccinated parts of the world out of the pandemic — but China might.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Wealthier nations ha

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Joe Manchin says AOC is not entitled to her 'own facts' after she said he's beholden to big energy companies

    Manchin, a centrist Democrat, is urging his party to slow down the passage of a $3.5 trillion social spending bill.

  • Man charged in Singapore for 'wakeboarding' at War Memorial Park

    A 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Monday (13 September) after he was recorded wakeboarding at the War Memorial Park in July.

  • Vehicle thefts are way up—here’s where the most cars are getting stolen

    Lock your doors, car thieves have been busy. Theft rates were highest in the West, but cars are getting boosted big time in several parts of the country.

  • Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft. Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Trump’s White House chief of staff is target of Capitol attack records request

    House select committee investigating 6 January wants telecom and social media companies to preserve records on Mark Meadows The then White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, passes a note to Donald Trump in the cabinet room of the White House on 3 August 2020. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol has instructed telecom and social media companies last week to preserve records of Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff,

  • Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders

    An Israeli defense contractor on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The unmanned vehicle is the latest addition to the world of drone technology, which is rapidly reshaping the modern battlefield. The four-wheel-drive robot presented Monday was developed by the state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries’ “REX MKII."

  • Vietnam's biggest city to keep virus curbs, flight resumption sought

    Vietnam's coronavirus outbreak epicentre Ho Chi Minh City will extend its restrictions, state media reported on Monday, as the capital Hanoi and several provinces sought an easing of curbs and the aviation authority proposed domestic flights resume. Ho Chi Minh City authorities said an extension until the end of September was necessary to isolate clusters, speed up inoculations and prevent hospitals being overwhelmed in the city of 9 million people. Although more than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered daily of late, Vietnam vaccination rate of 5.2% of its 98 million population is one of the region's lowest.

  • Emma Raducanu is on course to become the wealthiest female athlete in British sporting history

    It has taken a mere handful of tennis matches for Emma Raducanu to transform herself from complete unknown to global superstar. She will wake up in New York today as the new queen of the tennis court, embarking on a series of United States network interviews that will further catapult her to fame and fortune.

  • Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

    Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine moved northwest off the eastern coast of the Amamioshima Island, about 700 kilometers (420 miles) northeast of the disputed East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by Beijing, the ministry said. The submarine on Sunday morning was heading west in the East China Sea.

  • Queer South Koreans Hope for an Anti-Discrimination Law to End Decades of Discrimination

    With four separate drafts of a bill now before a parliamentary committee, South Korea could finally be on the verge of passing anti-discrimination legislation. But for queer Koreans the fight is far from won

  • Trump Politicizes Soldier Deaths. Gold Star Families Call It ‘Disgusting.’

    FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty“Gross.” “Disgusting.” “Without honor.” These are the descriptions families of fallen soldiers are employing to describe how former President Donald Trump is using the recent deaths at Kabul’s airport as a prop in his political and fundraising machine.On two separate occasions last week, Trump and his office blasted out written statements highlighting the anger and grief of two mothers who lost their sons in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airp

  • A leaked tax plan draft shows how Democrats want to raise $2.9 trillion from wealthy Americans and big corporations, rolling back Trump-era tax cuts

    A document circulating among House Democrats says high-earning Americans with incomes over $5 million could see a 3% "surtax."

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices concern about alleged Saudi torture

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she was "deeply concerned" about the alleged torture of a Saudi aid worker while in detention in Saudi Arabia. The aid worker, Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, was detained by Saudi authorities in March 2018 and reported to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, according to an April 6 U.S. State Department statement.

  • After the 'bazooka', Bank of Japan dismantles the work of its radical chief

    After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics. The unwinding of Japan's complex policy is driven by Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, insiders say, a career central banker considered the top contender https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/boj-kuroda-economy to replace Governor Kuroda whose term ends in 2023. Amamiya and his top lieutenant Shinichi Uchida have worked behind the scenes to make Kuroda's complicated policy framework--a product of years of unsuccessful attempts to revive stagnant consumer prices--more manageable, and eventually return Japan to more normal interest rate settings, even as the economy struggles with the pandemic.