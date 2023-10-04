Japan keeps markets guessing on yen intervention

STORY: The Japanese yen has been tumbling.

This week it dropped below 150 to the dollar - it’s weakest level in a year - before recovering some ground.

That has traders betting Tokyo is about to step in - or maybe already has.

On Wednesday (October 4), Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki declined to confirm if the government had intervened to prop up the currency.

He would only say that Tokyo stood ready to take “necessary action”, and wasn’t ruling out any options.

The weak yen is a boon for Japan’s big exporters, making their goods cheaper overseas.

But it’s a bane for households and policymakers, as it increases the cost of imports, and fuels inflation pressures.

Interest rates are one big factor in the currency’s long slide.

Unlike major peers, Japan’s central bank has kept them at sub-zero levels, making it less attractive for investors to hold Japanese assets.

At last month’s policy meeting, governor Kazuo Ueda said it was still too early to change course:

“The Bank of Japan will continue to tenaciously carry out monetary easing while responding flexibly to economic, price and financial conditions amid a high level of uncertainty surrounding the domestic and overseas economies and financial markets.”

Now Japanese officials deny targeting any specific rate for the yen.

Top currency diplomat Masato Kanda says the government just wants to stamp out excessive volatility.

But some analysts think intervention is now likely.

One told Reuters that Tokyo is probably just waiting for the right moment.