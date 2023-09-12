Japan watches out for possible arms shipments from North Korea to Russia

The Japanese government closely monitors potential arms shipments from North Korea to Russia, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Sept. 12, as reported by public broadcaster NHK.

Responding to questions from journalists, Matsuno said that providing arms to Russia would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions which prohibit any deals with North Korea regarding arms and their components. He added that Tokyo is concerned about the potential impact of this action on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He also noted that the Japanese government will continue to gather and analyze intelligence and coordinate actions with the United States, South Korea, and other international community members.

The official emphasized that Japan and its partners will seek full implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has openly supported Russia's war against Ukraine, voting against a UN resolution condemning the invasion.

Earlier on Sept. 12, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia’s Vladivostok by train, expected to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine