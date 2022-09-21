Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stand in front of cross walk in Tokyo
10
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.

The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said.

The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its COVID-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to debate border easing measures on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister, who departed on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly Meeting, may announce the border easing during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Currently, the wearing of masks is not compulsory in Japan but is strongly recommended indoors and on public transport.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese man sets himself on fire in apparent protest at former PM's state funeral

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year, media reported. A letter about Abe's state funeral and the words "I strongly oppose it," was found nearby. Police declined to confirm the incident, which took place on what would have been Abe's 68th birthday.

  • San Francisco Japantown Peace Plaza set for major renovation

    A symbol of the struggle of San Francisco's Japanese community just got a cash infusion for a big makeover. Rick Villaroman reports it's more than just a facelift.

  • Japan's average land prices rise first since pre-pandemic - govt

    Japanese land prices rose in the 12 months to July 1 for the first time since before the pandemic, thanks to easing of measures to control COVID-19, an annual land ministry survey showed on Tuesday. The data highlighted continued harm that border controls are inflicting on Japan's tourism industry, at a time when the government is signalling further reopening to attract foreign visitors. Overall property prices in the world's third-largest economy were 0.3% higher on July 1 than a year earlier, following a 0.4% decline in the year to July 1, 2021, and a 0.6% fall in the 12 months before that, the survey showed.

  • Man arrested in Hong Kong after paying tribute to queen

    A man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the British Consulate in Hong Kong was arrested for alleged sedition. Elizabeth was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997. Local media reports said the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including “Glory to Hong Kong," the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.

  • Nebraska's DC change meant to offer hope for rest of season

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph tilted his head and held back a smile at his news conference Tuesday when asked what kind of defense he would like to see under new coordinator Bill Busch. Last week, in Joseph's first game in the interim role, they gave up 580 in a 49-7 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. ''Chins is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers didn't add up,'' Joseph said.

  • Nebraska offers top-ranked IOL in 2024 class

    The top-ranked IOL received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

  • Municipal judge, mayor exchange words about repeat offenders, homeless defendants

    Municipal Judge Joy Goldbaum on Monday pushed back at accusations from Mayor Ken Miyagishima that “she would never put a homeless person in jail.”

  • Le Sserafim fans accuse Japanese show of sexism and harassment toward Sakura and Kazuha

    A Japanese TV show host sparked outrage in South Korea for allegedly subjecting Le Sserafim members Sakura and Kazuha to inappropriate questions during an interview. The Japanese artists, who made their debut with the K-pop girl group on May 2, appeared on the variety show “Zero Ichi” in July to promote their first extended play (EP), “Fearless.”

  • Lithuania may ban entry for Belarus citizens with Schengen visas

    Lithuania may ban the citizens of Belarus with Schengen visas from entering the country, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT quoted the country’s Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė as saying on Sept. 19 during her visit to Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

  • NY to send troopers to Puerto Rico, drones to Dominican Republic for Fiona recovery

    Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York would send drones to the Dominican Republic and more than 100 state troopers to Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona’s driving winds and rains crushed the Caribbean. Hochul said the support commitments came after Puerto Rico’s Gov. Pedro Pierluisi asked for Spanish-speaking cops to help citizens navigate the destruction. The storm left most of the island ...

  • Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo 'still handsome' after win vs. Seahawks

    Following the 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan was very complimentary of Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Wall St. falls as Fed, Ford frighten investors

    STORY: Wall Street closed down on Tuesday as investors - already cautious on the eve of what’s expected to be another Federal Reserve interest rate hike - absorbed further evidence of inflation slowing American businesses.Automaker Ford – much like FedEx last week – gave a dire economic outlook, warning of a bigger-than-expected $1 billion hit from inflation and pushed delivery of some vehicles to the fourth quarter due to parts shortages. Robert Schein is Chief Investment Officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.“We're going to see more of that in the third quarter reporting from U.S. corporations. This is the perfect opportunity to throw the baby out with the bathwater, and get the opportunity to use all the negative information in your balance sheet. Ford's just one of many. We're going to see many more. But I think the pivot that we're going to have to see on corporate balance sheets is that hiring at least freeze or maybe even materialized layoffs that could actually help this labor tension going forward."The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all each lost about 1%.All eyes will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday when he speaks after the Central Bank’s policy meeting.The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time, with markets also pricing in a 17% chance of a 100 basis point increase.Ford’s gloomy outlook caused its shares to sink more than 12%, its biggest one-day drop since 2011. Rival General Motors was also down more than 5%.Shares of Gap dropped more than 3 percent. The retailer is eliminating about 500 corporate jobs as it struggles to protect margins and battles weak sales of outdated clothes at brands including Old Navy.Meanwhile, in another sign of nervousness around future corporate earnings, Nike fell after it was downgraded by Barclays analysts to "equal weight" from "overweight," citing volatility in the Chinese market due to pressures from lockdowns in early September caused by the health crisis.

  • Couple's Horseback Riding Trip in Jamaica Goes Horribly Wrong but We Can't Stop Laughing

    This makes us think twice about riding in the water.

  • Biden makes most explicit statement yet on Taiwan

    STORY: U.S forces would defend Taiwan, President Biden has said in the event of a Chinese invasion.It’s his most explicit statement so far on the issue with comments that are sure to anger Beijing.In a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday (September 18) he was asked whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China. He responded ‘Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.’Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine, U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: ‘Yes.’It’s not the first time Biden has appeared to go beyond U.S. policy on Taiwan, but this statement was clearer than previous ones about committing U.S. troops to the defend the island.The U.S. has long stuck to a policy of "strategic ambiguity" and not making clear whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.When asked to comment, a White House spokesperson said U.S. policy towards Taiwan has not changed.Biden's remarks are sure to enrage Beijing, already angered by a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi.That visit promoted China to conduct its largest-ever military exercises around the island.

  • ‘Close All Shorts’ Echoes Across Trading Rooms Ahead of Pivotal Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors have a message for anyone looking to bet big before one of the most pivotal Federal Reserve policy meetings of this year: don’t, or risk getting burned. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson posts epic goodbye to 'great' NBA offseason

    Klay Thompson no doubt had the best summer of his life, but he's ready to get to work as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches.

  • Anger in China after bus taking people to Covid quarantine crashes, killing 27

    A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said.

  • Keep your summertime glow year round: This Tan Luxe bundle is down to $50 — over $90 off

    This supersize set will give you a sun-kissed look without the UV damage.

  • USA likely to start basketball World Cup with just seven players

    The United States could begin their bid to win a fourth straight women's basketball World Cup on Thursday with just seven players, but coach Cheryl Reeve is adamant they can cope.

  • China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants

    China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose comp