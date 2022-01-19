Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

FILE - People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Tokyo. The Japanese government announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, it will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under a near-emergency status for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society.

A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.

Japan has so far resisted the use of lockdowns to fight the pandemic and instead has focused on requiring restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol, and asking the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, as the government seeks to minimize damage to the economy.

Japan had been gradually expanding social and business activity since an earlier wave of infections subsided in September, which experts say was largely due to the country’s rapid progress in rolling out the initial two doses of vaccines.

But experts say breakthrough infections by the omicron variant are more common. The fast-spreading variant has caused a number of medical workers and others to self-isolate after testing positive or coming into close contact with someone who has. Sharply rising infections have already begun to paralyze hospitals, schools and other sectors in some areas.

The national government is taking action following requests by local governors, including Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, who raised alarms about the possibility of essential public services, such as public transportation and garbage collection, grinding to a halt.

Tokyo reported 5,185 new infections Tuesday. Nationwide, Japan has logged more than 32,000 cases, bringing its total to 1.93 million cases, with 184,00 deaths.

More than 134,000 patients are now quarantining or hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.

Shigeru Omi, the government’s top medical advisor, said vaccines no longer offer reliable protection against the omicron variant, making testing and social curbs among the only effective and realistic measures to prevent more infections.

Restrictions will be in place in 16 areas around the country, including three other prefectures — Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi — which were placed under similar measures earlier this month.

Other areas, including badly hit Osaka, where 5,396 new cases were reported Tuesday, may be added later.

While about 80% percent of Japanese have received their first two vaccine doses, the booster rollout nationwide has been slow and reached only 1.3% of the population.

The government recently decided to cut intervals between the second and third shots to six months from eight for elderly people, but younger people are unlikely to get their turn until March or later.

While Kishida stresses the need for safety as justification for the restrictions, the measures are also seen as political moves to gain public support ahead of this summer's parliamentary elections.

Critics also say the measures, which almost exclusively target bars and restaurants, make little sense and are unfair.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration to launch website for free 500 million COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday

    Americans can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests at COVIDTest.gov beginning Wed., Jan. 19. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

  • UN: Worse now for women peace builders than before COVID

    Women seeking to participate in shaping and building peace and defending human rights face a “vastly worse” situation now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations human rights chief said Tuesday. Michelle Bachelet told the U.N. Security Council that in 2020 her office verified 35 killings of women human rights defenders, journalists and trade union members in seven conflict-affected countries where data is available.

  • Temps drop Wednesday

    Temps drop Wednesday

  • Thailand to lower COVID-19 alert, ease curbs as infections slow

    Thailand will lower its COVID-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said on Tuesday, in response to a slower infection rate. Nightclubs, pubs and bars will remained closed for now, however, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, adding the COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to 3, from 4, on the government's 5-level system. The scheme, a calibrated move to rebuild Thailand's decimated tourism sector, currently operates in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Koh Samui.

  • Squares pegged: Wordle is the diversion we need now

    Across generations, the cultural conversation spawning across social media from a simple word game continues to transform.

  • 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to poorer countries, WHO says

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday announced it has delivered 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses through its global COVAX program.According to the United Nations-backed health organization, a recent shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda included the billionth vaccine dose delivered through COVAX. The WHO has delivered vaccines to 144 member countries so far.Despite this milestone, the WHO acknowledged there is still a ways...

  • Japan poised to widen COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan was poised on Wednesday to widen COVID-19 curbs to the capital, Tokyo, and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drives record new infections. Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, are expected to be approved by the prime minister after getting the sign-off from an expert panel. "While the measures won't be as effective as when numbers were smaller, I think they still can mitigate things," said Gautam Deshpande, a doctor at St. Luke's International Hospital in Tokyo.

  • Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager

    Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder who has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention, his father said Tuesday. Amal Nakhleh, who was detained in January 2021 and turned 18 this week, was one of just a handful of minors being held in administrative detention.

  • Are these 10 Wisconsin-flavored dishes really from a slow cooker? You betcha.

    Don't settle for the usual stews and soups and chili simmering in the crockpot. Try bratwurst. And cheesecake. And plenty more.

  • AP Photos: Vaccine workers trek in Kashmir's snowy mountains

    In a Himalayan village in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air. Farid and her colleagues have vaccinated thousands in the last year, mostly in villages that they reach by trekking long distances across rugged countryside. “Most young girls are hesitant, fueled by misinformation and mistrust,” Farid said during a recent vaccination drive in a snow-covered mountain village.

  • Shinji Mizushima, One Of Japan's Most Prolific Manga Artists, Dies At 82

    Award-winning manga artist Shinji Mizushima passed away due to pneumonia on January 10 in a Tokyo hospital, reports ANN News. He was 82.

  • The Tonga tsunami destroyed all the houses on one of its islands, government says

    A tsunami hit Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano exploded, downing the island nation's communications. At least three people died.

  • Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community -state media

    The three positive cases were detected over the weekend in Ho Chi Minh City and confirmed as Omicron late on Tuesday, the Tien Phong Newspaper reported, citing health authorities. The Southeast Asian country had previously detected more than 70 cases of the highly transmissible variant among quarantined people entering Vietnam from overseas.

  • Cowboys' Stephen Jones reprimands fans who threw debris at officials

    The Cowboys executive had a different take the Dak Prescott.

  • Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International cancel cruises as COVID spreads

    Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, both subsidiaries of Royal Caribbean Group, have canceled cruises as COVID continues to spread.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • Florida suspends health official in probe over vaccine law

    A health official who has helped lead central Florida's response to the pandemic has been put on administrative leave as state officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in violation of state law. The state health agency is conducting an inquiry into Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, “to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” Florida Department of Health press secretary Jeremy Redfern said in an email. A measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last fall prohibits government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates and restricts private businesses from having vaccine requirements unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • New Evidence Shows Trump ‘Personally Implicated’ In Potential Fraud, Including Lying About the Size of His Manhattan Apartment

    New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to compel testimony from the former president and his children that included a series of bombshell allegations