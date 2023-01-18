Japan yields stay above policy cap as BOJ sticks to status quo

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese government bond yields remained above the central bank's 0.5% policy ceiling on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.

Anticipation had been building for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues to make a change at Wednesday's meeting, with expectations ranging from further tweaks to yield curve control (YCC) to a full abandonment.

The benchmark yield was up 1 basis point at 0.51% as of 0250 GMT. In a relatively volatile session for cash bonds, the yield had started out flat and then eased as much as 1.5 basis points at one point to 0.485%.

"If they had expanded the band again or terminated YCC, yields would rise, which would be a de facto rate hike," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"That's not the intention of the policy board."

Although it has been only a month since the BOJ shocked markets by doubling the allowable band for the 10-year JGB yield to 50 basis points either side of the 0% policy rate - ostensibly to improve market function - the change emboldened speculators to test the bank's resolve.

The 10-year yield has repeatedly breached the BOJ's ceiling, only to close back at the 0.5% limit on each day. On Friday, it spiked to a 7-1/2-year peak of 0.54%.

Ten-year JGB futures were in the midday break at the time of the policy decision. They were last up 0.19 point at 145.03. They had dipped as low as 144.15 on Friday for the first time since March 2014.

($1 = 128.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Rae Wee; Editing by Bradley Perrett, Sam Holmes and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Economists say BOJ's Amamiya is top governor candidate, tightening this week unlikely

    Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, a close aide of incumbent chief Haruhiko Kuroda, is most likely to succeed him this spring, according to two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll. Investors have closely followed the race for the position of next BOJ governor, looking for clues of possible policy shifts after the retirement of Kuroda, who has overseen massive monetary stimulus with unorthodox methods since 2013. The poll also showed 97% of economists thought the BOJ would maintain its ultra-easy policy at the two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, following a surprise tweak to its yield curve control scheme in December that allowed interest rates to rise.

  • BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged

    The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure. At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote. The decision follows the BOJ's surprise move last month to double the yield band, a tweak that analysts say has failed to correct market distortions caused by its heavy bond buying.

  • Dollar steady, yen slips as traders brace for BOJ policy decision

    The U.S. dollar steadied on Wednesday, while the yen slipped as investors eagerly awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy. Since then, speculation has swirled that the BOJ was likely to tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy further. The Japanese yen weakened 0.56% versus the greenback at 128.83 per dollar on Wednesday, easing off the seven month high of 127.25 it touched on Monday.

  • Rio Tinto sees increased volatility as China reopens

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Rio Tinto on Tuesday said that China's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions is set to raise near-term risks of labour and supply-chain shortages, while it also flagged a strong start to iron ore shipments for 2023. The Anglo-Australian miner said consumers remain cautious of China's property market, which has been supportive to the economy, and that slowing global demand poses some risk to its exports. China's property sector was severely mired last year as debt-ridden developers failed to finish projects, but a flurry of property support measures coupled with Beijing's abrupt removal of its zero-COVID policy last month cheered the market.

  • Fund managers’ recession fears are ‘a lot less bearish’ than they were in 2022—but faith in U.S. stocks is collapsing, Bank of America poll finds

    Analysts described this month’s retreat from U.S. equities as “impressive.”

  • BlackRock, Vanguard stand apart as U.S. funds suffer first annual outflows

    Looking to track indexes, investors withdrew a net $926 billion from actively-managed funds in 2022, their worst year ever, Morningstar said on Tuesday in a year-end report that excluded money-market funds and covered data back to 1993. Passive funds took in $556 billion last year, Morningstar said. Although the amount was about 42% lower than their net deposits in 2021, "investors appear to be buying passive funds in both good times and bad," Morningstar said.

  • Party City Seeks to Borrow Up to $200 Million for Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Party City Holdco Inc. is looking to borrow $150 million to $200 million from bondholders to fund it during a possible bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionInvestors Seek to Pull $2

  • The 5 tech earnings to watch as holiday-season results start to flood in

    After one of the worst years for tech stocks in recent memory, tech companies are about to detail exactly how good -- or, more likely, how bad -- their holiday seasons were.

  • Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $135.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day.

  • Vanguard Gets Extra ETF Billions After Largely Shunning ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group, which quit the world’s biggest climate-finance alliance in December, was the only major ETF provider to post an increase in European assets last year thanks to its lower exposure to environmental, social and governance strategies, according to Morningstar Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution:

  • Carvana adopts ‘poison pill’ to limit shareholders from acquiring majority stake

    Carvana, facing tough sledding as a result of mounting debt, has adopted a shareholder rights agreement to protect its ability to rollover its net operating losses and limit shareholders to acquire a majority stake in the e-commerce used car retailer.

  • Embattled Car Dealer Carvana Adopts 'Poison Pill' Plan to Preserve Tax Losses

    Online used car dealer Carvana said Tuesday that it adopted a shareholders' rights plan aimed at deterring investors from accumulating more than 5% of its shares. Carvana said the plan is intended to reduce the chances that an investor would accumulate enough shares to threaten the company’s ability to use its significant net operating losses to reduce potential future tax bills. Carvana is facing a debt crunch as sales slow. Its debt holders are bracing for a fight against the company, which is

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Asian shares tentative, Japan yields close to policy cap ahead of BOJ meeting

    Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday while Japanese yields hugged a policy cap, with markets anxiously awaiting a pivotal Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting that could see the world's third largest economy shift away from decades of ultra-low interest rates. The BOJ's official two-day meeting will end on Wednesday and speculation is rife it will make further changes to its yield curve control (YCC) policy, given that the market pushed 10-year government bond yields above the policy cap of 0.5% in the past three sessions. Japan's Nikkei share index meanwhile gained 0.6%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Why Devon Energy's Recent Pain Could Become This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock's Gain

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but Another Nasdaq Stock Is Jumping Even More

    The stock market has started 2023 on a positive note, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has performed quite well. Investors have watched electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) very closely as the new year begins, and after seeing its stock perform horribly in 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has mounted a healthy comeback. Shares of Tesla jumped 6% at midmorning on Tuesday.

  • A New York oil dynasty falls victim to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX - after suffering big losses from Bernie Madoff and Enron

    Two companies linked to the Belfer family had a combined stake in FTX Group that was valued at $34.5 million last year, the Financial Times said.

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

    These dividend growers offer a blend of stability and simple operations that are perfect for a beginning investor.