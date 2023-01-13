Japan yields break central bank ceiling as markets press for policy shift

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo
1
Kevin Buckland and Junko Fujita
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland and Junko Fujita

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yields on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bonds breached the central bank's new ceiling on Friday in the market's most direct challenge yet to decades of uber-easy monetary policy.

With speculation swirling that the Bank of Japan's policy of yield curve control (YCC) could be revised, or even abandoned, as early as next week, investors were rushing for the exits.

A wall of selling catapulted 10-year Japanese government bond yields 4 basis points higher to 0.54%, the highest since mid-2015 and above a recently widened band of -0.5% to +0.5% set by the BOJ in a shock decision just a few weeks ago.

The stress was evident across the yield curve and defied the BOJ's announcement on Friday of a fresh round of emergency buying worth around 1.4 trillion yen ($10.84 billion), when it already holds 80% to 90% of some bond lines.

"The attack on BOJ, mainly from foreign investors, continues, and that is putting upward pressure on yields," said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of Japan rates research at J.P. Morgan Securities.

Offshore investors sold record amounts of JGBs in the week the BOJ widened the band, scenting that its six-year old YCC policy was on the way out.

Markets had thought that policy would linger on until April when BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, the author of Japan's super-stimulus policy, is due to retire.

Yet the crunch seemed to move closer when the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday that BOJ officials would review the side effects of YCC at their two-day meeting next week.

Not all analysts thought Kuroda was ready to reverse course.

"The market is expecting at the next meeting that they will increase the band for the 10-year again," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.

"I think it's too early for the BOJ to give up. It still has ammunition to defend the 0.5% yield cap."

The central bank can, indeed, create an infinite amount of new yen to buy bonds, but it already holds more than half the paper on issue and liquidity is almost non-existent, creating a variety of distortions in the market.

Further widening the band would also allow the 10-year yield to stray further from the BOJ's central target of zero, putting its credibility in doubt.

REMEMBER THE RBA

There is talk in the markets that the central bank could shorten its yield target to three- and five-year bonds, but history abroad suggests the strain will remain.

Much the same conundrum was faced by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in late 2021 when it was forced to abandon its three-year yield target in a painful reversal.

With the local economy recovering faster than expected and inflation accelerating, the RBA realised its pledge to keep three-year yields at 0.1% out to 2024 was no longer credible.

So it abruptly dropped the whole thing and three-year yields spiked to 0.48%, an episode the RBA itself conceded caused "reputational damage" that would not be repeated.

The similarities are striking given data this week showed inflation in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, unexpectedly rose at double the central bank's 2% target.

At the same time, Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing said it would hike wages by as much as 40%, concentrating mainly on Japan, giving hope that salaries might finally start to catch up to inflation.

The challenge, then, will be for policymakers to find a way to exit YCC without too much damage to markets.

"The bond market is very illiquid and any major sell off, could push long-term rates up to one and a half percent in a very short time," said Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors.

"So you can't just abandon this overnight, you have to do it gradually."

($1 = 129.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland, Junko Fujiti and Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Peru Extends Steepest-Ever Interest Rate Rises Amid Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its biggest-ever phase of monetary tightening Thursday in a bid to curb a spike in inflation that is now being aggravated by anti-government protests and road blockades. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial

  • Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat

    Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar.

  • Trafigura Sells Stake in Russia-Backed Oil Refinery in India

    Nayara Energy deal unwinds the once-deep relationship between Trafigura and Russian-backed oil giant Rosneft.

  • China's exports, imports tumble sharply in Dec, cloud 2023 growth outlook

    China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, while imports also tumbled again as surging COVID infections and a property downturn weighed heavily on domestic demand, highlighting risks to the country's economic recovery this year. That weakness is expected to continue well into the new year as the global economy teeters on the brink of recession, but China's imports are expected to slowly recover in coming months after the government's abrupt dismantling of strict COVID measures in December paved the way for the economy to reopen, releasing pent-up demand.

  • Indonesian businessman fined over $370 million for stock manipulation

    An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate case in 2020 linked to hundreds of millions of dollars of investment losses at another insurer Asuransi Jiwasraya, Ignatius Eko Purwanto, who led a panel of judges, said. The businessman denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer Aditya W. Santoso said there had been no decision yet on whether to appeal.

  • TSMC cuts 2023 capex after record Q4 as chip demand weakens

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC warned on Thursday that first-quarter revenue would drop as much as 5% and it would slash annual investment as the major Apple Inc supplier expects softer demand due to a slowing global economy. The bearish outlook follows a forecast-beating 78% jump in fourth-quarter profit, underscoring the depth of a sharp slowdown in a global technology sector that is grappling with worsening consumer demand brought about by decades-high inflation rates, rising interest rates and an economic downturn. Still, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's most valuable chipmaker, forecast growth would return in the second half of this year.

  • Fed’s Bullard Favors Getting Rates Above 5% ‘as Soon as Possible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the US central bank should raise interest rates above 5% expeditiously to ensure price pressures are subdued.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wag

  • TSMC’s Chip Recovery Outlook May Be a Pipe Dream

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s largest third-party foundry, sees a sharp recovery in the second half of 2023. Yet industry trends are getting worse, not better.

  • Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake

    One of Credit Suisse's large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors. Harris has been one of Credit Suisse's longest standing shareholders and remained loyal despite a string of scandals at the group. It had disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August.

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • U.N. chief says onus on North Korea to return to talks

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the onus is on North Korea to return to talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program, a rebuttal of China's demand that the United States needs to show flexibility. North Korea has been subject to U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

  • What is an instant-access credit card?

    Instant-access credit cards give you access to funds right away.

  • Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland facing domestic assault charges

    Justin Roiland, 42, has pleaded not guilty to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment charges.

  • Police chase that killed innocent bystanders in KC started with robbery at knifepoint

    Juan Avila, 26, and Gabriela Trejo-Garcia, 44, were killed when KCK police chased a driver across the state line until a fatal crash occurred in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • Canada appoints First Nations member to Bank of Canada board

    The Canadian government filled three Bank of Canada board vacancies on Thursday with finance veterans including Ernie Daniels, likely the first First Nations member on the central bank's board, a bank spokesperson said. The Bank of Canada's board selects its governor and provides general oversight of the management and administration of the institution. Daniels and the other two appointees - David Dominy and Shelley Williams - "bring many years of accounting, capital markets, and financial management from across industries and sectors," Canada's finance ministry said in a statement.

  • A Subway Sale Worth Billions Could Be Coming Soon

    While Subway shops are ubiquitous in most American cities, the large sandwich chain has always been kept in private ownership. Sources with knowledge of the matter said that the chain has been attracting "corporate buyers and private-equity firms" for a deal that could be worth as much as $10 billion.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Says Law Firm Worked Closely With FTX Before Bankruptcy

    The founder and former chief executive of FTX said Sullivan & Cromwell was one of FTX International’s two primary law firms and was FTX U.S.’s primary law firm before the bankruptcy.

  • Why the stock market isn’t impressed with the first monthly decline in consumer prices in more than 2 years

    Inflation data may no longer be the big catalyst for stocks that it once was. U.S. stocks bounced around to a higher close on Thursday, even though investors received some encouraging inflation news after the consumer-price index for December showed its first monthly decline since the pandemic swept across the globe in 2020. Considering that inflation has been one of the most consequential issues for markets over the past year, investors might have expected stocks to take off running.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o