Japanese automotive hose maker Nichirin hit by ransomware attack

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automotive hose maker Nichirin Co. on Wednesday said that a U.S. subsidiary had been hit by a ransomware attack forcing it shut down its computerised production controls.

The U.S. unit, which supplies hoses to Japanese carmakers, has switched to manual production and shipping in order to keep parts flowing to customers, it said in a media release.

"We are investigating what impact this may have on our customers, and we will promptly disclose any necessary information," the company said.

Nichirin also posted a warning on its website about possible spoof emails that appeared to be from the company and asked recipients not to open any attached files.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)