Japanese Banks, Insurers Jump After BOJ’s Surprise Move

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese banks and insurers surged after the central bank tweaked its yield curve control program, raising the upper limit for long-term borrowing costs.

The Topix’s gauge tracking banks jumped as much as 7.7%, the most since November 2016, after the Bank of Japan announced that it will now allow 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from the previous upper limit of 0.25%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. —Japan’s largest banks — jumped more than 8% at one point before paring gains.

The surprise move is a positive sign for financial firms that have seen their interest income crushed by years of rock-bottom rates as central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sought to spark inflation in the world’s third-largest economy. Banks and insurers bucked a decline among most Topix industry groups after the decision.

“Banks had been declining on the BOJ’s easing but now the significance is that the opposite is happening, which is good for banks,” said Makoto Furukawa, the chief portfolio strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Steepening of the yield curve accelerated after the BOJ’s decision, expanding the gap between two- and 10-year government bond yields toward the widest levels since 2017.

The move is likely to arrest a slide in Japanese loan rates that has hammered banks’ profitability, said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. in Tokyo.

“Loan rates in Japan have been declining since the global financial crisis,” Makdad said. “If the decline stops and stabilizes, already that’s a big change.”

The nation’s banks have room for valuations to rise further on a potential policy shift from the BOJ, dividend increases, more buybacks, and solid earnings, Toru Ibayashi, the head of Japanese equities research at UBS Group AG’s wealth management arm, wrote in a note last week.

For insurers, higher yields can boost investment returns and solvency ratios, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam. “They’d be more willing to buy long-term bonds to reduce rate risks,” he wrote in a note.

