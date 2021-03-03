Japanese billionaire invites eight people on trip around the moon

apanese billionaire Maezawa was chosen as the first private passenger by SpaceX - TORU HANAI /REUTERS

A Japanese billionaire is inviting eight people to join an all-expenses-paid trip around the moon - his latest attempt to find company for a world-first voyage aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket in 2023.

Yusaku Maezawa, who was a punk band drummer before making his fortune by selling a fashion company, said on Wednesday that the people could be from anywhere in the world and would become the first private passengers to complete the seven-day expedition.

Last January, Mr Maezawa, 42, made headlines when he said he was looking for a “life partner” to join him on the on trip. The only requirements were that the woman must be single, over 20, have a positive attitude and be interested in going to space.

The process was going to be turned into a matchmaking documentary called "Full Moon Lovers", but he cancelled the competition just weeks later, saying he had “mixed feelings” after nearly 28,000 women applied “with earnest intentions and courage”.

Now he is on the hunt again, but this time for creative types rather than a girlfriend.

This SpaceX /NASA photo obtained the SpaceX Crew-1 crew members (L-R) NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi - AFP

He initially invited artists from around the world on the flight, but has now broadened the criteria to include “every single person who is doing something creative”.

"If you see yourself as an artist, then you are an artist," he said in a video.

In two videos released on YouTube, in English and Japanese, Mr Maezawa outlined his “dearMoon” project and said applications would be open online until March 14.

“We will be going on the rocket Starship, currently being developed by SpaceX”, he said. “It will take three days to get to the moon, loop behind it and three days to come back. I will pay for the entire journey. I have bought all the seats so it will be a private ride”.

He did not give a figure for the total cost involved.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa poses with his T-shirt bearing an image of Earth - KIM KYUNG-HOON /REUTERS

The selection process will also include a medical and a final interview with Mr Maezawa.

The entrepreneur, who sold his online retail shop Zozotown in 2019 and is estimated to have a personal wealth of £2.2 billion, said he was looking forward to seeing Earth from a distance and witnessing an “Earthrise” from the spacecraft.

Story continues

He also said he is driven to go on the journey out of a sense of curiosity, “to remind myself just how amazon our planet really is” and finally to be “reminded of how small and insignificant I am”.

The spacecraft that Mr Maezawa plans to use is being developed by Elon Musk, the US entrepreneur.

Mr Musk also appeared on the YouTube videos, saying that as the spacecraft will go beyond the moon, the journey will be “further than any human has ever gone from planet Earth.”

The American has also been making headlines: he recently announced that he wants to build a new city called “Starbase” around the rocket-building company’s southeast Texas launch site.