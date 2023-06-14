Japanese army recruit shoots two soldiers in training

Members of Japan's self-defence force in Gifu in the aftermath of a shooting during a military exercise - Kyodo News

An 18-year-old military recruit shot and killed two fellow soldiers and wounded a third at a training range in Gifu, in central Japan, on Wednesday, the military said.

“During a live-bullet exercise as part of new personnel training, one self-defence forces candidate fired at three personnel,” the ground self-defence force said in a statement, confirming two deaths.

The recruit joined the military in April, said Lt Gen Yasunori Morishita, the force’s chief of staff, adding that he was detained on the spot.

“This kind of incident is absolutely unforgivable for an organisation tasked with handling weapons, and I take it very seriously,” Lt Gen Morishita said.

He said the three victims had been tasked with training new recruits, including the attacker, at the range.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with the attempted murder of a 25-year-old soldier, a local police spokesman said.

The cadet “fired a rifle at the victim with the intent to kill”, the spokesman said.

National broadcaster NHK reported the casualties were a man in his fifties and two men in their twenties. Details of the casualties’ identities have yet to be officially confirmed.

Aerial footage broadcast by the station showed military and civilians gathered around an emergency vehicle and police blocking nearby roads.

Lt Gen Morishita said as far as he is aware, gun violence by armed forces personnel that resulted in injuries or fatalities last took place in 1984 at a camp in Yamaguchi.

Gun possession is tightly controlled in Japan, where violent crime is rare. But several high-profile incidents have rattled the country over the last year.

In July 2022, former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead on the campaign trail by an assailant using a home-made firearm.

And in April, prime minister Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after a man threw an explosive device towards him at a campaign event.

Last month, police in the Nagano region west of Tokyo detained a man after an hours-long knife and shooting rampage, followed by an extended stand-off.

The man killed four people, including two police officers, before he was detained. He is reportedly the son of the speaker of the local city assembly.

