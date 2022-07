TheStreet.com

Legoland Florida is taking inspiration from an old Disney theme park attraction from the 1950's that closed long ago. The Disneyland Tomorrowland attraction was operational until the beginning of 1975, as its popularity had started its slow decline after space travel became a reality. The attraction originally opened in July 1955 as Rocket to the Moon, but Disney changed the name of the attraction in 1971 to Flight to the Moon.