Japanese company designs upright ‘nap box’ for exhausted workers to sleep at their jobs

To help solve the issue of long office hours and overworking, two Japanese companies are working together to develop a “nap box” where users can sleep standing upright.

Itoki Corporation, a furniture specialist, and Koyoju Gohan KK, a plywood supplier, signed a license agreement on Thursday and partnered to release the nap boxes in offices in Japan to promote a healthier work environment.

Many employees in Japan are often referred to as “inemuri,” a term used to describe individuals who sleep during the day in order to trudge through a long commute or full workday.

Currently in the design process, the nap box will have users sleep standing upright and will purportedly ensure overall comfort in the head, knees and rear to support the user from falling over. The communications director of Itoki, Kawashima Saeko, is hoping that the pod will provide a healthier option for employees who wish to take short naps during the workday.

“In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while, which I don’t think is healthy. It’s better to sleep in a comfortable location,” Kawashima told Bloomberg. “I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks. We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting.”

The pods' release date and pricing have not yet been decided.

 

Featured Image via Itoki Corp.

