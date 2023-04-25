Japanese company ispace fears its probe crashed into the moon, failing to snag the first private lunar landing

Takeshi Hakamada, ispace founder and CEO, watches the HAKUTO-R lunar landing from Tokyo. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japanese company ispace fears its lunar lander crashed into the moon on Tuesday.

The HAKUTO-R M1 lunar lander dropped out of communications at the very end of its landing attempt.

On board was a rover for the United Arab Emirates and a "transformable" robot for Japan's space agency.

Tokyo-based company ispace made a bold attempt to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface on Tuesday, and fears that it ended with a crash landing.

The HAKUTO-R M1 lunar lander appeared to be descending to the moon as planned, posing ispace to claim the historic feat of the first private moon landing — until it was supposed to touch down. The control room appeared tense in a livestream of the operation, which cut away after about five minutes with no update.

Employees of ispace react as they wait for signal from the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program on the Moon at a venue to watch its landing in Tokyo. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

When the livestream resumed, ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada said that his team had communication with the lander up until the "very end" of the landing attempt.

"However, now we lost the communication, so we have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," he said. "Our engineers will continue to investigate the situation, and then we will update you [with] further information."

A similar communications loss indicated the crash of an Israeli moon lander, called Beresheet, in 2019. That operation was conducted by nonprofit SpaceIL, in its own attempt to claim the first private moon landing.

Beresheet's engine went out as it descended, then SpaceIL lost communication with the spacecraft, indicating it had crashed into the lunar surface.

An enhanced picture shows the crash site of Beresheet, a lunar lander created by the Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL. NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University; Business Insider

Just months later, India's first attempt to land on the lunar surface met a similar fate.

"Among all the things we do in space, landing is one of the more challenging aspects, because time gets greatly compressed," Robert Braun, an engineer who has worked on landing and descent teams for multiple NASA missions to Mars, previously told Insider. "There's very little margin to try something again if it didn't happen as planned."

That's because landers must successfully carry out a series of complex commands with little room for failure, while contending with the moon's wonky gravity, uneven terrain, and pesky dust.

The HAKUTO-R lander launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on December 11, and entered an orbit around the moon in late March.

A model of the lander in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program by ispace. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The lander was carrying payloads for both companies and governments, including the small Rashid rover developed by the United Arab Emirates, which was the nation's first mission to the lunar surface.

A baseball-sized "transformable" robot from the Japanese space agency, JAXA, was also on board, according to SpaceNews.

