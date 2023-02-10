Japanese DJ who went viral for his creepy flesh-like accessories is now selling his creations to fans

[Source]

A Japanese DJ who first went viral in 2019 for his freakishly human-like accessories is now making his creations available to fans who would like to don his macabre accouterments.

Masataka Shishido, also known by his professional moniker DJ Doooo, gained online attention after he showcased his lifelike accessories that resemble severed jaws, fingers and skin.

“In the beginning almost everyone felt it was gross,” Shishido, 36, told Reuters. “Once people learned that it's an artwork with some specific function, they started saying that it's cute and interesting."

Although it was previously reported that Shishido was not selling his creations, the artist told Reuters that he is now taking orders from fans.

According to the report, Shishido’s severe d finger USBs and ink stamps are priced at around 150,000 yen (approximately $1,142), while a blinking eye pendant like the one he wears around his own neck costs around 580,000 yen (approximately $4,414).

For those who would like a more personalized accessory, Shihido said his work is made-to-order.

Customers can even have a part of their own body replicated into an accessory.

Shishido has so far designed over 30 accessories, Reuters reported.

The Japanese DJ’s viral creations also made an appearance overseas when American rapper Lil Yachty showcased Shishido’s blinking eyeball pendant in a video uploaded to his social media in 2021.

Explaining the creation process, Shihido said that he starts by drawing the designs by hand.

He then sends the printout to Amazing Studio JUR in Tokyo, where the accessory is created using silicon. The creation process can reportedly take up to two months.