Japanese envoy says Tokyo 'struggles every day' with China

Japan's ambassador to Australia Shingo Yamagami addresses the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Japan’s relationship with China was no better than notoriously strained Sino-Australian relations, Yamagami said on Wednesday. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan’s relationship with China was no better than notoriously strained Sino-Australian relations, the Japanese ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday.

Japan’s ties with China are often held up as an example to Australia of how productive relations can be maintained with Beijing despite national differences. But Ambassador Shingo Yamagami said he had encountered a common misperception in Australia about the state of Japan’s relations with China since he took up his post in December last year.

“The nutshell of that argument is Japan is doing far better than Australia when it comes to dealing with Japan’s neighbor, China,” Yamagami told the National Press Club of Australia.

“My simple answer is: no way. I’m afraid I don’t subscribe to such an argument. Why? Because each and every day Japan is struggling,” Yamagami added.

Japan, Australia and other countries needed to join forces to address challenges caused by China’s rise, he said.

“Don’t worry. You are doing an excellent job. We are in the same boat and we should work together,” Yamagami said.

China has become increasingly hostile toward Australia since early last year, when the Australian government called for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between the China and Australia have soured in recent years, with Australia blocking Chinese technology and investment in key infrastructure, and China using tariffs and other measures to reduce its imports from Australia.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society, a New York-based think tank, a scholar of Chinese history and a former Australian diplomat to Beijing, is among the Australian foreign policy critics who applaud the Japanese example for dealing with China.

Rudd has urged both Beijing and Canberra to “put the megaphone away” in their bilateral dealings. Japan, which like Australia is a close U.S. ally, had managed its relationship with China without retaliatory trade sanctions in recent years through deeds instead of words, Rudd said.

President Joe Biden’s administration and Japan have recently said they will stand by Australia against what they describe as China’s campaign of economic coercion through informal trade sanctions.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga argues that trade should never to used as a tool to apply political pressure, Yamagami said.

“I applaud the way Australia has faced up to tremendous pressures in a consistent, principled and resilient manner,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

    Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. Police said that a 51-year-old former editor was arrested Wednesday in relation to a similar case in June, but did not identify him.

  • Taiwan Buddhist group to buy 5 million BioNTech vaccines

    A major Taiwanese Buddhist group said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to buy 5 million doses of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via the German firm's Chinese sales agent, further boosting the island's fight against the pandemic. The Tzu Chi Foundation said it June it was bidding to get the vaccines, and Taiwan's government said it would allow the group to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. The vaccines will be donated to the government for distribution.

  • US Senators Ask Team USA to Boycott China’s Digital Yuan at 2022 Olympics

    “We cannot allow America’s athletes to be used as a trojan horse to increase the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to spy on the United States,” said Senator Cynthia Lummis.

  • Zhengzhou: 12 dead and thousands evacuated in China floods

    One social media user said residents were stuck on rooftops because they did not know how to swim.

  • Climate envoy says US, China must end world's 'suicide pact'

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting against climate change. Kerry challenged global leaders to accelerate the actions needed to curb rising temperatures and pull the world back from the edge of the abyss. "Allies, partners, competitors and even adversaries” must work together, he said during a speech at London’s Kew Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage site where scientists are working to protect plants from global warming.

  • Tragic 'spy' who sparked China's table tennis domination

    When China begin their quest to extend their Olympic table tennis domination at the Tokyo Games, they will be following a path forged by tragic trailblazer Rong Guotuan.

  • Charlamagne Tha God said that last year's accusations of antisemitism happened because he was 'culturally clueless to the Jewish culture'

    The radio host and media personality opened up about last year's controversy over Nick Cannon's antisemitic comments.

  • Russia unveils stealth fighter jet to compete with F-35s

    Russia on Tuesday unveiled its new Sukhoi stealth fighter jet designed to compete with the US F-35 and capable of striking six targets simultaneously.

  • Tokyo's drinkers drown frustrations over virus limits, Games

    On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony, the government’s attempts to curb a coronavirus surge by targeting drinkers is drowning in liquor, frustration and indifference. Japan has asked the city’s restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., if not entirely, to keep people from socializing in close contact with strangers and spreading the virus, but the state of emergency hasn’t deterred many. Instead, drinkers moved outdoors, and many bars in Tokyo’s famed nightlife districts are bustling with defiant customers.

  • Twitter temporarily blocks U.S. Republican Greene for COVID-19 posts

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Monday said it temporarily suspended Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on COVID-19. Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65, and that organizations should not force "non-FDA" approved vaccines or masks. The United States is using vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization.

  • U.S. states ending federal unemployment benefit saw no clear job gains

    U.S. states putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign it had led to significantly more hiring. State-level jobs data released earlier this month show that in the 26 states stopping benefits early an additional 174,000 people joined the labor force in June, by either taking jobs or beginning work searches, compared to 47,000 in the other states. While that may indicate the withdrawal of benefits is having some of the impact intended by the governors who cut off the stipend, and causing more people to seek employment, the numbers are small in a national labor force of 161 million and come with a cautionary note: Job gains in both groups of states were roughly the same.

  • Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

    At least 12 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. The already drenched city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain from 4 to 5 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan weather agency. The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars.

  • Jeff Bezos went to space to realize how fragile Earth is. A 10-minute flight may not be long enough to experience this 'overview effect.'

    Some astronauts realize how fragile the Earth is when they see it from space - known as "the overview effect." Bezos hoped to have that same feeling.

  • Mike Pompeo was worried that Trump would go to war to try and stay in office after losing the 2020 election, book says

    Pompeo publicly made overtures to back Trump's election claims, while privately fretting about them sparking a foreign conflict, a new book says.

  • ESPN ranks front office for Raiders as second-worst in the NFL

    ESPN ranks front office for Raiders as second-worst in the NFL

  • UK tells EU to think again over bloc's plan for Gibraltar talks

    Britain told the European Union to "think again" after the bloc published a plan for post-Brexit negotiations over the future of Gibraltar that London said seeks to undermine British sovereignty over the territory. The European Commission said the draft negotiating mandate would have a positive impact for people living and working on either side of the border between Spain and Gibraltar without undermining the EU's single market. But British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the plan conflicted with an agreement between London, Madrid and Gibraltar reached in December last year, just before Britain completed its exit from the EU.

  • Haitian president reportedly spent 10 minutes frantically calling for help before assassination

    Haitian president reportedly spent 10 minutes frantically calling for help before assassination

  • Belarus opposition leader seeks new US sanctions on country

    The main leader of Belarus’ embattled opposition on Tuesday sought and apparently won U.S. support for increasing pressure on the country’s authoritarian leader. In meetings with senior U.S. officials, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she asked the Biden administration for “active and non-symbolic” measures to be taken in response to a massive crackdown on Belarus dissidents by President Alexander Lukashenko’s government. In response, the White House said national security adviser Jake Sullivan pledged to hold the government accountable for its actions to quell massive protests against disputed elections last year, including through the imposition of new sanctions on the former Soviet republic.

  • Israeli prime minister warns of 'severe consequences, including legal,' for Ben & Jerry's

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet warned of "severe consequences" for Ben & Jerry's after the Vermont-based ice cream company announced it would cease sales to occupied Palestinian territories.

  • Arizona state senator floats resolution to 'reclaim electors'

    An Arizona legislator floated the possibility of introducing a resolution to “reclaim electors” if the controversial audit in Maricopa County puts President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in doubt.