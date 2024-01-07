Japanese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrived in Kyiv as part of a visit to Europe, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Jan. 7.

Japan will host a conference promoting Ukraine's economic reconstruction on Feb. 19. Kamikawa's visit involves discussions with Ukrainian representatives on preparations for the event.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who will travel to Tokyo for the event, said in November that Japan's experience of post-war reconstruction is a useful case to learn from.

The Foreign Ministry said that Kamikawa will also participate in a handover ceremony of power equipment that Japan has donated to help Ukraine through the winter months, when Russia frequently targets energy infrastructure.

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine shared photos of Kamikawa shortly after her arrival visiting Irpin and Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, which were occupied by Russian forces at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Kamikawa will also meet her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and will "highlight the importance of protecting women and children who are particularly vulnerable in war and of ensuring human dignity," the Foreign Ministry said.

Prime Minister Kishida announced during a virtual meeting with G7 leaders in December that Japan was ready to contribute $4.5 billion in additional funds to support Ukraine's recovery efforts.

Read also: Japan to transfer Patriot missiles to US

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.