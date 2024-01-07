Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine on 7 January

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is scheduled to visit Ukraine on 7 January and will have meetings in Kyiv, specifically with Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan

Quote: "During the visit, Minister Kamikawa will once again reiterate to the Ukrainian side that Japan's consistent policy of standing with and supporting Ukraine remains unchanged even in the face of the current severe international situation.

Minister Kamikawa will also brief the Ukrainian side on the details of relevant assistance and plans of ours."

Additionally, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kamikawa will also inform her Ukrainian counterparts that Japan "will strongly demonstrate its commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine under the close public-private partnership," and that on 19 February Japan will host the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Promoting Economic Reconstruction, which will be attended in person by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Also during the visit, Minister Kamikawa will hold consultations with partners from the Ukrainian side to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Kamikawa will take part "in a candid discussion with the Ukrainian partners on the efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, to which the Ukrainian side attaches great importance, and on Japan’s potential for concrete contribution to the process as well."

As part of the visit, Kamikawa will take part in a ceremony to hand over large-sized power equipment to help prepare for winter. The Minister will visit a site where assistance is provided to women and children to emphasise that the active participation of women as leaders in restoring and building peace will achieve a more sustainable peace.

"Throughout all the programmes during the visit, Minister Kamikawa is to demonstrate Japan’s determination to uphold the international order based on the ‘rule of law’ from the perspective that unilateral changes to the status quo by force, such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine, cannot be accepted," the Japanese ministry adds.

