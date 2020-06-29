Japanese Global Pharma Giant Selects SaaS-based ValGenesis VLMS to Digitalize Validation Lifecycle Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that a global pharma giant based in Japan, chose ValGenesis's cloud-based, 100% paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS), to digitalize their validation lifecycle process first in Europe and subsequently in facilities across the globe.

This pharma giant is dedicated to improving the health of people around the world, which entails embracing digital validation technology. The company chose to work with ValGenesis VLMS to further accelerate its digital transformation journey in order to address new millennium business challenges and opportunities.

After a protracted evaluation phase, the company chose ValGenesis VLMS, finding it a perfect fit for its digital validation vision of the future. ValGenesis VLMS is the digital validation solution of the future on account of its ability to define and set validation standards, best practices, goals and processes across multiple sites. It will streamline global validation and qualification processes to adhere to data integrity and global regulatory standards. The company's users were impressed that despite ValGenesis VLMS's wide-ranging functionalities, it is incredibly easy to use and significantly saves time in executing multisite validation processes.

"This is a noteworthy win for ValGenesis as we onboard yet another Japanese pharma giant. By choosing our SaaS-based platform to manage the validation lifecycle process across their global sites, this client will be able to meet stringent validation requirements and enable data integrity governance while accelerating the development and manufacture of innovative new drugs in Japan and across the globe," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

