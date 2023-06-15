Japanese man allegedly hired to steal 1,500 Pokémon cards from Tokyo store

[Source]

A Japanese man who was allegedly hired to steal around 1,500 Pokémon cards from a store in Tokyo was arrested on Tuesday.

About the crime: In April, Masaki Omori, 35, reportedly applied for a one-time, high-pay job that was posted online. He was allegedly instructed to steal the cards from a store in Akihabara, Tokyo, and was promised over 1 million yen (approximately $7,084) if he proved successful.

Omori reportedly traveled from Okinawa to Tokyo using his own money. At around 5 a.m. on April 12, he allegedly destroyed the window of the Akihabara store and grabbed around 1,500 cards worth an estimated total of 1.15 million yen (approximately $8,147).

Double-crossed: Omori allegedly went to a park in Ibaraki and gave the cards to the person he was in contact with. He was instructed to receive his payment from another person at another rendezvous point on a later date, but no one appeared during the scheduled time, according to reports.

The aftermath: Police eventually located Omori and arrested him on Tuesday. The Okinawa man reportedly told them that he lost money due to gambling and needed the payment to help him cover his living expenses.

The authorities are now attempting to locate the mastermind behind the crime by using Omori’s phone.

