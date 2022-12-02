Japanese man gets arrested for calling police over 2,000 times

A Japanese man has been arrested for calling the police over 2,000 times in nine days to harass them.

Japan’s Saitama Prefectural Police stated that the 67-year-old man called their headquarters 2,060 times between Sept. 30 and Oct. 8., saying that they should be fired. The man also told the police that they are “tax thieves” and “big stupid assholes," as per SoraNews24.

Since the man verbally abused the police for more than 27 hours in total, he was suspected of interfering with police operations.

On Nov. 28, he was arrested and reportedly said, “I knew the police would come for me someday.”

A motive behind the calls has yet to be determined.

Featured Image via Ron Lach (representation only)

