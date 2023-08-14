Japanese man who spent $16K to become a ‘dog’ shares how his family reacted to transformation

[Source]

The Japanese man who made global headlines for spending thousands of dollars on a hyper-realistic dog costume has shared his family’s reaction to his transformation.

Background: The man, known only by his canine moniker “Toco,” had wanted to transform into man’s four-legged best friend since childhood. He became internet famous last year after commissioning model and sculpture company Zeppet to create a 2-million-yen (approximately $15,700) rough collie costume.

He has since documented his journey on YouTube, where his subscriber count has grown to over 51,000. He most recently shared a video of his first public walk, which garnered more buzz across news outlets.

How his family reacted: In a new interview with the New York Post, Toco revealed how his family responded to his epic transformation. While he worries about friends and coworkers thinking that he is “weird,” he says his family actually welcomed his hobby.

“The family was surprised, but received it favorably,” he said. “I am very happy that they accepted it.”

What he wants others to know: Toco’s rise to stardom has attracted mixed opinions. He told the Post that some are “misinformed” about him wanting to live like a dog, pointing out that he only wears the intricate costume about once a week.

Toco said he simply wants to be able to transform: “My desire to be an animal is like a desire to transform … a desire to be something that I am not.”

