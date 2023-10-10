Japanese opposition party expels lawmaker over cooperation with Moscow

Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki was recently expelled from his party following a visit to Russia and his remarks about Russia’s “certain” victory in the war against Ukraine, Kyodo News reported on Oct. 10.

Muneo Suzuki, a 75-year-old member of the House of Councillors represented the Japan Innovation Party and has long advocated for closer ties with Russia, visited the country earlier this month without prior notice to his party.

Read also: South Korea, US and Japan to take tough measures against Russia-North Korea arms deal

He said that he had chosen to leave the party because his and the party's “values” regarding diplomacy with Russia diverged. However, the report clarified that it was the party that decided to remove Suzuki from its ranks.

Read also: Ukrainian tennis champion Kichenok shuns post-match handshake with Russian player after triumph in Japan

Suzuki stated that he would remain a member of the upper house of Japan’s parliament and continue his political activities independently.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine