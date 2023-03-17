Japanese pro Lego builder creates 50,000-piece replica of Hokusai's 'The Great Wave'

[Source]

Fans of Katsushika Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” can now find a unique Lego replica of the famous woodblock print in Japan.

Japanese professional Lego builder Jumpei Mitsui created the replica for the Hankyu Brick Museum in Osaka.

The 3D reproduction, which is 154 centimeters (approximately 60.6 inches) long and 128 centimeters (approximately 50.4 inches) inches tall, reportedly took over 400 hours to complete using around 50,000 Lego pieces.

In addition to a giant wave, the replica also features several Lego boats and fishers, as seen in photos Jumpei posted on Twitter on March 8. His now-viral post has over 24.1 million views and 163,000 likes.

More from NextShark: Chinese basketball star apologizes following backlash over sexist taunt

Although the exclusive artwork has found a home in Osaka, it will travel to Boston for the Museum of Fine Arts Boston’s exhibit “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence,” which will run from March 26 to July 23. It will then be temporarily displayed at the Seattle Art Museum from Oct. 19 to Jan. 21, 2024.

More from NextShark: Man dressed as Joker injures 17 in Tokyo train knife and fire attack on Halloween

Jumpei, who is based in Japan, is the youngest Lego Certified Professional, according to Lego. Currently, there are only 21 Lego Certified Professionals in the world.

Jumpei became a professional Lego builder while still studying at the University of Tokyo. Since then, he has been commissioned by several companies and publications. His models have been displayed in Malaysia, Thailand and Japan.

Story continues

Earlier this year, Lego released an 1,810-piece "The Great Wave" set for consumers.

More from NextShark: 'Single's Inferno' star Song Ji-a (Free Zia) apologizes for wearing fake designer clothing on the show