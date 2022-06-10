Japanese restaurant reopens; roaches found at business in Tarrant County health inspections

James Hartley
·2 min read

A sushi and hibachi restaurant in Southlake was given the go-ahead to reopen, and a Sansom Stop and Save had roaches in Tarrant County health inspections conducted from May 29 to June 4, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Shogun Sushi and Hibachi, at 2970 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake, was allowed to reopen June 3 after inspectors in a prior inspection had found enough health hazards to temporarily shut the business down.

The Sansom Stop N Save at 5201 Jacksboro Highway on June 3 had at least one roach spotted on a wall and was instructed by inspectors to employ pest control. Inspectors also noted organic material buildup on the soda fountain nozzles and organic material in the ice machine.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. In Tarrant County health inspections, a score of 0 is considered perfect and more than 29 demerits triggers an automatic random followup inspection.

Of the 53 restaurants inspected, none were closed for serious health code violations and none had more than 29 demerits.

The highest score was at El Campo Verde in Dalworthington Gardens, with an 18. Inspectors at the Tex-Mex restaurant noted violations including expired milk, rust in the ice machine and improperly stored food.

Inspectors gave perfect scores, meaning no violations found, to 16 restaurants or food service businesses, including In N Out at 3900 Corporate Drive in Lancaster, La Michoacana Meat Market at 4845 River Oaks Blvd. in River Oaks and To Chai For at 5912 Saramac Drive in Watauga.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 29th - June 4th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

