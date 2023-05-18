Japanese subsea cable factory promises 150 jobs in Highlands

Offshore wind turbine

A subsea cable factory in the Highlands is expected to bring £200m of investment and create 150 jobs, the UK and Scottish governments have said.

Japan's Sumitomo Electric Industries announced plans last month to build the facility in the Highlands.

On a visit to Easter Ross, Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack confirmed the plant would be located at Nigg on the Cromarty Firth.

The cables would be used to connect offshore wind farms.

Mr Jack said: "It's 150 direct jobs with an additional 350 jobs behind that and obviously support companies as well.

"It will be a real boost to the area."

Port of Nigg would feature as part of the planned Cromarty Firth Freeport special economic zone.

Scotland government energy secretary Neil Gray said Sumitomo's investment would promote the rapid expansion of the renewables industry.

He said: "These will be highly-skilled green jobs from a business with a strong record in producing high-voltage underground cables.

"The cables and the wind turbines they connect can help reduce emissions as part of the fastest possible just transition for our oil and gas workforce."

Sumitomo's factory in Osaka in Japan has already manufactured and installed subsea links between England and Belgium.

It has also secured work to link the UK to Ireland and projects in Germany.