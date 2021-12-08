Japanese tycoon blasts off to space

Axios

The Geminid meteor shower will peak early next week, and it should be a good show for those under dark skies. The big picture: The shower appears in the night sky each December as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. How it works: The best viewing should be overnight from Dec. 13 into the wee hours of Dec. 14. Just be sure to pick a spot with a wide view of