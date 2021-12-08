Japanese tycoon blasts off to space
Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station several hours later
Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station several hours later
TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. Strahan is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former NFL player.
One of the largest planets ever detected orbits at an enormous distance around two stars with a combined mass up to 10 times greater than our sun, an extreme celestial family that shatters assumptions about the type of places where planets can exist. The planet, located about 325 light years from Earth, is a gas giant apparently similar in composition to Jupiter but about 11 times more massive, researchers said on Wednesday. It belongs to a planetary class called "super-Jupiters" exceeding the mass of our solar system's largest planet.
The Geminid meteor shower will peak early next week, and it should be a good show for those under dark skies. The big picture: The shower appears in the night sky each December as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: The best viewing should be overnight from Dec. 13 into the wee hours of Dec. 14. Just be sure to pick a spot with a wide view of
After a few delays due to upper-level winds, Atlas V successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:19 a.m. ET.
If you can brave the cold, you'll be treated to one of the best astronomical displays of the year.
Airbus will lead the construction of the Ariel observatory which will study 1,000 distant worlds.
Christina Birch, of Gilbert, is among 10 new astronauts who will spend two years training for missions such as trips to the moon.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa was on board a Russian spacecraft, alongside an astronaut and a video producer, as it blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 8. The spacecraft is headed to the International Space Station, where Maezawa will be until Dec. 19.
321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week
There was a TON of space news this week so I won't ramble too much, other than to remind you that many of the people mentioned below will be at TC Sessions: Space on the 14th and 15th! On Thursday, Rocket Lab finally gave a much-anticipated update on Neutron, its medium-lift launch system, and the company did not disappoint. Neutron features a number of surprising innovations in both operation and development that depart from other rockets of its class -- I'll go over a few here.
“I was that little girl in school who would play with rockets in the park by the house and loved science class.”
The "GMA" co-host is just two days away from traveling to space on a Blue Origin space flight.
On Wednesday, Russia restarted its space tourism program after more than a decade by sending Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station. He is also the first paying passenger to book a SpaceX flight around the moon, scheduled for 2023. Photo Composite: Emily Siu
Jeff Bezos's space exploration company Blue Origin will launch its third human spaceflight on Thursday morning outside Van Horn, Texas.
Yusaku Maezawa will spend 12 days at the International Space Station before returning to Earth.
The six men and four women could fly to the space station and on future missions to the Moon.
Michael Strahan is the next celeb to reach the stars he announced he's booked for Blue Origin's next flight. Here's how other celebs feel about space.
Michael Strahan will be one of six crew members who get launched into space by Blue Origin on Saturday morning
NASA officials have selected 10 candidates out of 12,000 to train as their next generation of astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Texas.
A spacecraft carrying Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station successfully launched on December 8 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.Maezawa was joined aboard the Soyuz MS-20 by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and video producer Yozo Hirano.The crew was expected to return to Earth on December 19, NASA said.This footage was published by NASA and shows the launch of the spacecraft and the crew aboard. Credit: NASA via Storyful