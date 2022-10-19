Japanese Tycoon Okada Arrested in Philippines for Casino Row

4
Cecilia Yap and Ditas Lopez
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese gaming tycoon Kazuo Okada said he was detained upon returning to the Philippines for coercion cases related to his takeover of a Manila casino in May but was immediately released after posting bail on Monday.

Universal Entertainment Corp., in a separate statement on Tuesday, said Okada was arrested at the Manila airport after he landed from Japan. Okada and his group are facing arrest for alleged coercion when his men physically took over the Okada Manila resort on May 31 after the Philippine Supreme Court reinstated him as chairman of the casino’s operator. Shares of Universal Entertainment jumped as much as 14% in Tokyo trading.

“The arrest shows Universal Entertainment is in control for now but this tussle is far from over,” says Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance. “The ownership dispute should be a red flag for investors but some are looking beyond that because the casino is profitable.”

Okada’s arrest Monday is the latest in the corporate dispute at pachinko-slot operator Universal Entertainment, where the tycoon was ousted in 2017. It has also sparked a tug-of-war on who will manage its casino in the Philippines.

Universal Entertainment-led Tiger Resort Asia Ltd said the “status quo ante” order issued by the Philippine top court only directed parties to restore the set-up prior to Okada’s removal, and did not empower him to form a new board.

In his statement, Okada, who is still in the Philippines, said he will be able to prove that he’s the rightful and beneficial owner of Okada Manila. “I am confident that the legal process within the Philippine courts system will vindicate us in all the cases filed against me and my business associates.”

The gaming regulator on Sept. 2 ordered Okada’s group to vacate the casino resort, giving control of the casino back to Tiger Resort Asia.

(Adds Universal Entertainment share price rise in second paragraph, analyst's comment in third paragraph.)

