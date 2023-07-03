Japanese workers use 'job-leaving agents' to quit without shame

[Source]

Job-leaving services that assist those who want to quit their jobs are gaining popularity among Japanese Gen Z and millennial workers.

Challenging cultural norms: In Japan, where company loyalty is the norm, hopping from one job to another carries a negative stigma. Individuals who feel overwhelmed and frustrated in their jobs are often forced to stay for years out of fear of being branded a “quitter” by their peers.

While Japanese law grants individuals the right to quit their jobs, many employers find it difficult to accept an employee's decision to leave, particularly in a hierarchical work environment.

In some cases, employers even resort to bullying and intimidation tactics to dissuade employees from quitting.

More from NextShark: Taiwan’s last ‘comfort woman’ survivor dies at 92

Quitting without the stigma: Job-leaving services known as "taishoku daiko" provide resigning Japanese workers with support and guidance to leave without the associated shame and stigma.

Clients who prefer to keep their identities private are also given a sense of anonymity and confidentiality.

One such service is called Guardian, which noted that their clients are mostly in their 20s and 30s and come from various professions, including Shinto shrine workers, dental health employees and restaurant staff.

More from NextShark: Indian parents sue their son demanding he either give them a grandchild or pay $675,000 compensation

Founded in 2020, the company charges 29,800 yen (approximately $206) for its services, which include a three-month union membership that provides representation during the negotiation process.

Workplace issues: Almost half of Guardian's clients are women, some of whom reported false promises of pay or work hours after starting their jobs. Meanwhile, clients of similar service providers Albatross and Exit Inc. have brought up a variety of other workplace issues that range from improper hygiene practices to animal abuse.

According to Exit Inc. founder Toshiyuki Niino, his experiences working for a boss who constantly yelled at him and for another boss who threatened to kill him inspired him to tap into an opportunity in establishing the sector in 2018.

More from NextShark: ‘Tom and Jerry’ get kawaii for new Japanese animated series

Niino shared that the scope of his services may soon include mental health counseling and job referrals, with the possibility of an overseas expansion.

More from NextShark: Japan’s female gender equality minister replaced with man who simulated pregnancy with a false belly