Japanese Yen Breezes Through Key 140 Level as Rally Powers On

(Bloomberg) -- The yen surged past a key psychological level of 140 per dollar for the first time in almost three months as speculation the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes erodes the greenback’s advantage against the Japanese currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yen jumped as much as 1.6% to 138.78 per dollar Friday, rallying for a second day to the strongest level since late August. It’s on track for the best weekly performance against the greenback since 2008 as a sharper-than-forecast drop in US inflation Thursday bolstered the odds of a dovish tilt by the Fed.

The rally is likely being supercharged as investors unwind a massive build-up of bets against the Japanese currency. It fell to a 32-year low in October as policy makers pledged to keep borrowing costs at rock bottom levels, widening the interest-rate differential between the US.

“If we do see hawkish Fed comments in the coming days/weeks and a move back in terminal rate pricing to above 5%, some of this rally in the JPY is likely to be unwound but overall, the trend in USDJPY remains biased to the downside now,” Saxo Bank strategists wrote in a note.

The gains are also easing pressure on the government to intervene to prop up the yen, which is still down more than 17% against the greenback, the most among major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Japan has spent about 9 trillion yen ($64.4 billion) on interventions in September and October in an attempt to slow the pace of losses.

--With assistance from Libby Cherry.

(Updates prices, adds comment and chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.