Yen Tumbles 1% Against Dollar Despite Japan Intervention Warning

(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese yen extended its slide against the US dollar, despite repeated warnings from authorities that they will intervene to halt the currency’s decline.

The yen fell more than 1% to 151.95 per dollar, a fresh 32-year low, as a surge in US yields to multiyear highs boosted the greenback. The continued slide after the currency breached the widely watched 150 level is increasing pressure on authorities to act.

“Market is expecting officials to come in and slam it at any time,” Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies LLC, wrote in a note. “You would have many that would buy that dip if it happens.”

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated Friday that Japan was ready to take action, saying that the sudden, one-sided yen weakness was undesirable and he was watching markets with a high sense of urgency.

The dollar strengthened against most of its Group-of-10 currency peers on Friday as US Treasuries tumbled, driving benchmark yields to the highest since 2007. Policy makers’ signals of determination to keep raising rates until they are sure inflation is under control spilled over across global markets, with German bonds slumping to take equivalent yields above 2.5% for the first time since 2011.

The next major catalyst for investors will be next week’s Bank of Japan policy meeting. Last month’s intervention to support the yen, the first since 1998, took place after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his willingness to stick with super-easy monetary policy.

