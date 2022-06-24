Japanese YouTuber cries after eating durian for the first time in 2 years

Japanese YouTuber iChang RM became tearful after finally eating durian for the first time in two years.

YouTuber couple iChang and Jimmy left Hong Kong last month after being stuck there since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They moved to Malaysia and have been living in the Southeast Asian country ever since.

For their recent videos, the YouTuber couple filmed themselves eating all the food they missed while they were away, including iChang’s favorite fruit.

In their video posted on Monday, Jimmy explains that they used to go to SS2 Durian House Stall in Selangor, Malaysia, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They make their way to the stall to choose which Malaysian durian to eat for the first time since 2020. (Spoiler alert: They chose durian kampung). In a surprising twist, the cashier seemingly recognizes the couple as they are paying for their fruit.

"Long time no see," the man tells iChang after seeing her durian wallet.

Sitting down at one of the tables, iChang finally gets to eat her favorite fruit. The reunion becomes an emotional one as the YouTuber begins to cry, noting in the video’s onscreen text that they are “happy tears.”

“Now, I’m in Malaysia… finally,” iChang says.

In their video, Jimmy explains that they usually go for the expensive types of durian, such as the Musang King or the Black Thorn, but this time, they went for their local favorite.

Adding to that, iChang explains that she used to be really picky, but now she appreciates all kinds of durian.

Besides durian, which has been regarded for years as the “king of fruits,” iChang and Jimmy ate other popular Malaysian food, such as nasi kandar, nasi lemak and satay.

Featured Image via iChang RM





