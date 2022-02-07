Japan's Biggest Bank to Issue Yen-Pegged Stablecoin for Settlement: Report

Reuters

Australia said on Monday it will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month, ending two years of misery for the tourism sector, reviving migration and injecting billions of dollars into the economy. The move effectively calls time on the last main component of Australia's response to the pandemic, which it has attributed to relatively low death and infection rates. Authorities in China's southwestern city of Baise ordered residents to stay at home from Monday and avoid unnecessary travel as they enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local infections.