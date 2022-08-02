Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ blames one-off factors for first-quarter profit slump

FILE PHOTO: A signboard of MUFG Bank is seen in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 70.3% plunge in first-quarter net profit, blaming a one-off loss related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ, which owns 21.5% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, reported net profit of 113.7 billion yen ($869.1 million) for the April-June period, against 383.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The slump in profit reflected appraisal losses of 254 billion yen on bonds and other asset held by MUFG Union Bank, an accounting treatment required ahead of the $8 billion sale of the U.S. retail banking unit to U.S. Bancorp later this year.

The previously flagged losses would be partially offset when the sale is complete, and the overall impact on full-year net profit is expected to be around 200 billion yen, the bank said.

Mitsubishi UFJ saw loan growth overseas as an economic recovery driven by easing pandemic curbs has revived commercial activities as well as demand for borrowing for business expansions and investments.

The bank maintained its full-year profit forecast of 1 trillion yen, a 12% drop from the previous year when it posted a record profit. The outlook compared with an average forecast of 1.05 trillion yen from 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The two other Japanese megabanks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, also maintained their full-year profit forecasts when they reported last week.

($1 = 130.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian telecom TIM SA posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday. TIM Brazil, controlled by Telecom Italia, reported that net income fell to 313 million reais from 681 million reais the previous year. During the quarter, TIM incorporated 16 million clients from the mobile unit of bankrupt telecoms provider Oi, in addition to increasing prices for its own mobile costumers.

  • Billionaire Vice Chairman of China Battery Giant CATL Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries, said Vice-Chairman Huang Shilin resigned effective Monday to pursue opportunities in battery charging and energy storage. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanHuang, 56, re

  • Australia Signals Policy Flexibility After Half-Point Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanAustralia’s central bank gave itself wriggle room to adjust the pace of interest-rate increases if the economic outlook deteriorates after

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Goldman Sachs’ Latest Prediction on Oil Prices and 10 Energy Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy stocks to watch amid changing situation in oil markets. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Energy Stocks to Watch. The oil and gas industry has rebounded strongly throughout 2022, with oil prices reaching their highest […]

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have wildly different personal finances, new congressional financial disclosures show

    Financial disclosures show that Oz owns millions in stocks in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet while Fetterman owns up to $15,000 in Verizon.

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Want Stability? These REITs Are as Safe as They Come

    Choosing companies based on relative cheapness is often fraught with peril, as many companies are cheap for a reason. The best strategy is to choose companies with solid business models and competitive advantages. Here are some real estate investment trusts (REITs) which are leaders in their chosen markets and have characteristics that make them safe investments.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....