Japan's new births fall to record low in 2023

STORY: The number of births in Japan fell to a record low in 2023.

That's according to preliminary government data on Tuesday (February 27).

It is the eight straight year that the number of babies born in the country fell, underscoring the daunting task the country faces in trying to stem population decline.

The number of marriages also fell to below 500,000 for the first time in 90 years.

Foreboding a further decline in the population as out-of-wedlock births are rare in Japan.

Yoshimasa Hayashi is the chief cabinet secretary.

"The decline of births is a crisis. The next six years up until the 2030s, when the population of young generations is expected to decline rapidly, are the last chance to see if the declining birthrate trend can be reversed, and I believe we are at a time when we have to take urgent measures."

Mindful of the potential social and economic impact and the strains on public finances, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called the trend the "gravest crisis our country faces."

He unveiled a range of steps to support child-bearing households late last year.

"It's becoming harder and harder for grandparents to help with childcare. I think from the very beginning the social environment makes it hard for women to have a lot of children and continue to work."

"I think Japan is already well past the time limit for solving its declining population. My feeling is that if we don't change direction and put in place systems that welcome workers from overseas, it won't be enough to solve the problem."

According to estimates by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, Japan's population will likely decline by about 30% by 2070, with four out of every 10 people aged 65 or older.