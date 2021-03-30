Japan's cherry blossom 'earliest peak since 812'

·2 min read

The cherry blossom season, Japan's traditional sign of spring, has peaked at the earliest date since records began 1,200 years ago, research shows.

The 2021 season in the city of Kyoto peaked on 26 March, according to data collected by Osaka University.

Increasingly early flowerings in recent decades are likely to be as a result of climate change, scientists say.

The records from Kyoto go back to 812 AD in imperial court documents and diaries.

The city has experienced an unusually warm spring this year.

The previous record there was set in 1409, when the season reached its peak on 27 March.

The blossoms, "sakura" in Japanese, last only for a few days, but their appearance is tremendously important, both economically and culturally. Friends and family get together, and Instagram is awash with pictures.

The dataset for cherry blossom season in Japan is especially valuable because it goes back so far.

"In Kyoto, records of the timing of celebrations of cherry blossom festivals going back to the 9th Century reconstruct the past climate and demonstrate the local increase in temperature associated with global warming and urbanisation," according to an earlier paper published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation.

Graphic of peak cherry blossom day in Kyoto from 812 to 2021
Graphic of peak cherry blossom day in Kyoto from 812 to 2021

Yasuyuki Aono, a researcher at Osaka Prefecture University, has tracked the data back to 812.

"I have searched and collected the phenological data for full flowering date of cherry tree (Prunus jamasakura) from many diaries and chronicles written by emperors, aristocrats, governors and monks at Kyoto in historical time," he wrote.

Phenology is the study of seasons and recurring biological events.

Since about 1800, the data suggest the peak date in Kyoto has gradually been moving back from mid-April towards the beginning of the month.

Women in Tokyo during cherry blossom season (file pic - 2018)
Cherry blossom season is a national highlight in Japan

The progress of the cherry blossom season is closely monitored, with the Japanese Meteorological Agency issuing forecasts of the first flowers and the peak of the season.

This year, the season began in Hiroshima on 11 March, eight days earlier than the previous record, which was set in 2004, according to Japan Forward.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Japan cherry blossoms reach earliest peak bloom in 1,200 years

    Following an unusually mild end of winter and beginning of spring, cherry blossoms are in full bloom across southern Japan. The early peak bloom date in some areas is unprecedented -- and that's compared to records that have been kept since the ninth century, or about 1,200 years. As a sign of spring across the country, residents and tourists alike flock to the trees to take in the picturesque scene and snap some photos for social media. This year, some locations are reporting a historically early bloom. Cherry blossoms reached peak bloom in Kyoto, Japan, on March 26, the earliest date on record, based on the long-standing records. The previous record was set in 1409 when the blossoms reached peak bloom on March 27. A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes photos as cherry blossoms are falling Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 410 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) In Hiroshima, the first blossoms opened on March 11, eight days earlier than the previous record set in 2004, according to Japan Forward. Records about the cherry blossoms have been traced back to 812 AD by Yasuyuki Aono, a researcher at Osaka Prefecture University, using imperial court documents and diaries. Information about when the cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in Kyoto each year has been used to study the climate for the city. Since about 1800, the data suggest that the peak flowering date has moved from the middle of April to the beginning of April, the BBC reported. A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes a photo under cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) According to a paper published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, the local increase in temperature credited with the earlier blossoming is associated with urbanization as well as climate change. This year, record-setting early flowering of the cherry blossom trees is being blamed on abnormally high temperatures during the end of winter and start of spring. For the month of March, average temperatures across southern Japan ran about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. In Kyoto, the average temperature for the month is 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. While in Tokyo and Osaka, the average temperature is 7.2 and 8.0 degrees above normal, respectively. On March 29, record high temperatures were set across the country, according to Sayaka Mori, a meteorologist for NHK World. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Motoyama reached 79 F (26.2 C), Nagano reached 78 F (25.8 C) and Sapporo reached 65 F (18.3 C). These readings set new record-high temperatures for the month for each city. Numerous record high temps for March were set today. Northern Japan's Sapporo had 18.3C, making it the warmest March day since records started in 1877. Migratory birds and spring flowers are already appearing in Hokkaido🌸🐦 pic.twitter.com/8wxkkersAL— Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) March 29, 2021 Normal high temperatures across these threes cities during the month of March range from the 50s to low 60s, and normal low temperatures are in the middle 30s to low 40s. Similar temperature departures were recorded in Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka during the month of February, leading to a warm end to the winter season. Cherry blossoms are forecast to bloom across northern Japan throughout the month of April. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Cherry blossoms' earliest peak in 1,200 years linked to climate change

    Cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C., and Japan have already reached peak flowering dates — and the Japanese city of Kyoto recorded its earliest bloom for over 1,200 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.Why it matters: It fits a longer-term trend spanning decades of Japanese mountain cherry trees flowering earlier, and scientists warn it's another strong sign of the impact of climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Cherry blossom times each year, Kyoto, Japan, 800 A.D. to the present day. Photo: Osaka Prefecture University. What they're saying: Columbia University climate scientist Benjamin Cook noted that the earlier flowering is likely down to a combination of climate change and "an enhanced heat island effect due to increased urbanization of the environment over the last couple of centuries," per the Post.Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann told WashPost, "Evidence, like the timing of cherry blossoms, is one of the historical ‘proxy’ measurements that scientists look at to reconstruct past climate."In this case, that 'proxy' is telling us something that quantitative, rigorous long-term climate reconstructions have already told us — that the human-caused warming of the planet we're witnessing today is unprecedented going back millennia."The big picture: Kyoto's cherry blossoms reached peak bloom last Friday, following an unusually warm spring."In 1850, the average flowering date was about April 17; now, it's closer to April 5," WashPost reports. "During this time, the average temperature in Kyoto has risen by about 6 degrees."Tokyo's cherry blossom season began on March 14, 12 days earlier than the typical time, and hit peak bloom on March 22 — the second-earliest date ever recorded, per Japan Forward.In Washington, D.C., the National Park Service announced in a statement Sunday that the Yoshino cherry trees had "reached peak bloom after temps well above average last week sped us through the final stages of the blossom cycle."NPS records show that the trees, donated by Japan in 1912, have hit peak bloom earlier and earlier — going from around April 5 to March 31.🌸Cherry blossoms in Tokyo reached full bloom Monday, making it the second earliest on record. "Full bloom" is when 80% of blossoms on the observation tree in Yasukuni Shrine are open🌸 pic.twitter.com/H6G6lA0gLk— Sayaka Mori (@sayakasofiamori) March 22, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • It's cherry blossom season, but DC isn't ready to open up

    Officials in the nation's capital are watching the crowds as cherry blossom season begins in earnest. “We’re starting to open slowly,” said Cherry Blossom Festival President Diana Mayhew. The National Park Service stands poised to limit access to the Tidal Basin and its high concentration of cherry blossom trees if the crowds there grow too thick.

  • Kyoto's earliest cherry blooms in 1,200 years point to climate change, says scientist

    The famous pink cherry blossoms of Kyoto reached full bloom this year on March 26, the earliest date in the 12 centuries since records began, according to a Japanese university. The earlier flowering indicates climate change, said Yasuyuki Aono, a professor of environmental science at Osaka Prefectural University, who has compiled a database of records of the full blooms over the centuries. Global temperatures in 2020 were among the highest on record and rivaled 2016 as the hottest year ever, according to international data compiled by the World Meteorological Organization and released in January this year.

  • Nations's capital eyes cherry blossom overcrowding

    Washington D.C. is again watching for overcrowding at it's staple Yoshino Cherry trees. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year's cherry blossom festival. Now officals hope new deterrents and online programs keep people away. (March 30)

  • Tesla Ramps Up Hiring at New Texas Factory

    Electric-car and green-energy company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently posted 50 job openings for its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The new job listings give some insight into just how aggressively Tesla is expanding its production capacity for both electric-vehicle production and even battery cell production. It's not too surprising to see the growing number of job postings for Tesla's new factory in Texas.

  • Cherry blossom trees in Washington, DC, are blooming

    Residents and guests enjoyed a sunny day among Washington, D.C.'s famed cherry blossom trees on March 29.

  • Firm Leasing $200,000 Pianos Linked to Fraud Behind OSB Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- A $40 million potential fraud that threatens to wipe out a chunk of OSB Group Plc’s profits is linked to a client with a niche business line: piano leasing.The British lender has filed to place Duet Capital (Holdings) Ltd. into administration, a form of U.K. bankruptcy, and contacted the Financial Conduct Authority about the suspected fraud, according to a corporate filing and people familiar with the matter. The company leases pianos to some of the U.K.’s most exclusive boarding schools and recently expanded into Croatian property investment, company filings show.OSB shares tumbled after the bank warned earlier this month that potential wrongdoing related to an unidentified third party could result in a credit loss of as much as 29 million pounds ($40 million), equivalent to about 12% of its estimated profit for 2020. The exact nature of the suspected fraud and identity of the alleged perpetrators is unclear.A spokeswoman for Chatham, Kent-based OSB declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the FCA also didn’t comment. Duet didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.OSB Group is one the so-called challenger banks, which were established to take on Britain’s lenders in the wake of the financial crisis. While regulators have praised the increased competition, they also had to grapple with issues. In 2019, Metro Bank Plc was found to have miscategorized the risk-weightings for large numbers of its loans. The Bank of England has warned that fast-growing lenders may be underestimating the risks to their business models from a downturn.The bank, led by Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding, specializes in commercial mortgages and business lending. OSB said on March 17 that it “very recently” become aware of the suspected fraud, which is linked to a funding line that’s secured against “lease receivables and the underlying hard assets.” The bank has delayed the publication of its annual results until April 8 and appointed accountancy firm Smith & Williamson LLP as administrator of Duet.“Our primary objective as joint administrators is to seek the best outcome for the company’s creditors, including the employees at its offices in Ashford, Kent,” Smith & Williamson said in a statement. “The business will continue to trade whilst we consider how best to achieve this objective. We are considering all options including the sale of the business.”OSB first began lending to Duet in 2015, filings show. Some of the leasing deals have been backed by loans made by Close Brothers Group Plc, a London-based merchant bank. Andy Donald, an external spokesman for Close Brothers, declined to comment.Duet ExpandsDuet has leased pianos and other instruments to schools including Harrow, which counts Winston Churchill among its former pupils, while the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is also a client, company filings show. The firm, whose pianos are worth as much as $227,100 each according to its website, has also worked with piano maker Steinway & Sons in the U.S. and discussed with advisers an initial public offering on London’s Alternative Investment Market, the accounts show. It has no links to a London-based investment firm of the same name.JC Flowers & Co., the finance firm founded by Wall Street mogul J. Christopher Flowers, created OSB in 2011 after rescuing the former Kent Reliance Building Society. The company joined a wave of new British lenders that emerged after the financial crisis to take on the nation’s major banks. JC Flowers exited in 2018 and OSB’s shareholders now include Jupiter Fund Management Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bloomberg data shows.Analysts said OSB was likely to weather the alleged fraud but also warned it might highlight broader concerns.“The direct impact appears relatively limited,” analysts at Barclays Plc have said, although “this may raise a number of indirect questions” related to the bank’s risk management.(Updates with shareholders in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DC residents take in the sight of cherry blossoms in early peak bloom

    People flocked to Washington, D.C.'s Tidal Basin on March 30 to enjoy the city's famous cherry blossoms, which hit peak bloom days before initial expectations, due to the warmer weather.

  • Tokyo rings in spring with cherry blossoms in full bloom

    People flocked to Japan to see cherry blossoms along Tokyo's Meguro river.

  • Canucks sign G Thatcher Demko to 5-year extension

    The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year contract extension. Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. No financial terms have been released.

  • Jenna Dewan Buys Modern Encino Mansion for $4.7 Million

    The actress and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have been living in a chic rental in the San Fernando Valley

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Swedish COVID czar says no need for tougher measures despite rising infections: newspaper

    The number of new infections in Sweden is rising, but tougher restrictions are not the way to bring a 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic under control, Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell said on Wednesday. Sweden, which has shunned strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic, saw a near 10% increase in COVID admissions to intensive care wards last week, while the number of people testing positive has surged.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. Capitol police officers sue former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting Capitol riot

    Two Capitol Police officers have sued former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Maria Sakkari knocks off No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka in Miami Open quarters, Medvedev loses

    Naomi Osaka arrived at the Miami Open cruising on a 23-0 winning streak dating back 13 months, and with an opportunity to leave having returned to the world No. 1 ranking if the tournament worked out perfectly.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after the freeing of a container ship stranded for nearly a week allowed it to reopen, but experts warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could take months to resolve. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms already wrestling with COVID-19 restrictions, and nearly doubled rates for oil product tankers. "We want to reaffirm in a clear message to the world that everything is back to the way it was," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told reporters on Tuesday from a platform on the canal, as container ships passed behind him.

  • Trump's critics find it hard to quit: McGurn

    Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci criticize the former president's coronavirus response. Fox News contributor Bill McGurn weighs in on 'Fox & Friends First.'