Japan's coast guard busted 11 poachers who were trying to make off with 1,500 pounds of sea cucumbers worth $20,000

Japan's coast guard busted 11 poachers who were trying to make off with 1,500 pounds of sea cucumbers worth $20,000
Cheryl Teh
·2 min read
sea cucumber hokkaido heist
Coast guard officers patrolling off the coast of Hokkaido nabbed 11 men who were in the midst of a sea cucumber heist. Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images; Rumoi Coast Guard

  • The Japanese coast guard busted poachers' attempt to make off with nearly $20,000 of sea cucumbers.

  • Eleven men were nabbed after the coast guard at the port city of Rumoi, Hokkaido, was tipped off.

  • More than 1,500 pounds of sea cucumbers - an expensive delicacy in East Asia - were recovered.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Eleven people were arrested off the coast of Hokkaido in northern Japan on July 8 during a massive sea cucumber heist - a daring nighttime attempt to make off with 1,500 pounds of contraband, per Hokkaido news channel HTB News.

The Japanese coast guard team stationed in the port city of Rumoi, Hokkaido, received a tip-off about a team of people who were attempting to make off with enough sea cucumbers to fill 13 huge crates.

Sea cucumbers are a prized haul because of their prime status as a culinary delicacy in East Asia, particularly in China. Insider reported last year that sea cucumbers can cost over $3,000 a kilogram. Some spiky, fancier varieties are even packaged and gifted on special occasions.

The coast guard officers managed to round up 11 suspected poachers between the ages of 19 and 53, per Japan Today.

The Rumoi coast guard told Hokkaido online news site UHB News Japan that some of the men were completely kitted out with full diving gear and submersible machines. They were part of a full operation complete with divers to go down and get the creatures, with lookouts keeping watch, as well as getaway cars.

According to HTB News, the street value of the sea cucumber haul exceeded 2.2 million yen (or $19,966).

This is not the first time that poachers have set their sights on a massive sea cucumber heist. Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries said the poaching of abalones and sea cucumbers has become a "serious problem." Those caught poaching the creatures could be jailed for three years or fined up to $270,000.

Sea cucumbers were also the target of another smaller heist off Hokkaido in 2018. A crime syndicate was nabbed near Ishikari city for attempting to illegally poach 992 pounds of these marine delicacies, per Kyodo News. The invertebrates were recovered, but the Hokkaido police told Kyodo News at the time that despite arrests, what they saw of the poaching problem was "just the tip of the iceberg."

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition is, well, distinctive

    It features a satin black paint scheme, but the vertical slats in the grille are painted a lurid red, which is matched by red brake calipers. The black and red scheme continues inside with black leather and red piping and stitching. Or, for only $100 more than the Black Vermilion, you could have the V8-powered M50i.

  • Olympics-Tokyo hotel apologises for 'Japanese only' elevator signs

    A Tokyo hotel has apologised and removed signs saying "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" from elevators after the anti-COVID-19 precaution sparked outrage on social media ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday amid concerns that an influx of tens of thousands of athletes and officials during the July 23-August 8 Games will spread the coronavirus, cases of which are already rising in the Japanese capital. Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu in downtown Tokyo put up the signs on Friday in response to guidance from Tokyo 2020 organisers to ensure the movements of guests related to the Games were separated from others staying at the hotel, a hotel official told Reuters on Monday.

  • Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

    Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has started operations in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. The company said in a statement it considered the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands its key markets in its international business expansion plan.

  • Olympics: Briton Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up

    The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 metres at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks. "As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!" the 2019 world champion tweeted https://twitter.com/dinaashersmith/status/1414241442483130368 on Sunday.

  • India is proposing a 2-child policy to keep its population under control, and it includes cash benefits for couples who opt for voluntary sterilization

    Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, proposed a detailed slate of policies to discourage couples from having more than two kids.

  • White nationalist Nick Fuentes banned from annual gathering of top US conservatives but other far-right extremists were welcomed

    White nationalist Nick Fuentes barred from the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, but Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were in attendance.

  • Teen charged with trespassing into zoo's rhino enclosure

    A 19-year-old who trespassed into the Singapore Zoo's rhinoceros enclosure to perform a backflip stunt in December last year was on Monday (12 July) charged with criminal trespass.

  • sets pandemic box office record, rakes in $60 million on Disney+

    Black Widow sets pandemic box office record, rakes in $60 million on Disney+

  • Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

    Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced Sunday that they will fight Aug. 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport's most dominant current champions. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines.

  • Eating disorder activists hail Pinterest's ad ban

    Sravya Attaluri is well-acquainted with a dark side of social media. Over the past 10 years, the 25-year-old has dealt with disordered eating, anxiety, depression and extreme weight fluctuations. At the height of her eating disorder, Attaluri says, she obsessively sought out transformation videos and weight loss posts on social media. She believed this content - often promoting diet products and dangerous diets - would persuade her to lose weight.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the mos

  • While browsing the internet for a new pet to adopt, a woman spots the beloved dog she lost 2 years ago - cue an emotional reunion

    Aisha Nieves's dog, Kovu, had escaped through a hole in her Pennsylvania backyard in June 2019. Last month, she was reunited with the Pitbull-Rottweiler mix.

  • 'Bring it home' - Prince William wishes England good luck

    "What a team performance it's been, every member of the squad has played their part... I can't really believe this is happening," said Prince William in a video posted on Kensington Palace social media.The final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London."You bring out the very best in England, we are all behind you, the whole country is behind you. So, bring it home," said Prince William.

  • England Loses Soccer Championship, Holds Nationwide Beer Bender as Coronavirus Explodes Again

    Henry Nicholls/ReutersAfter losing a tense 3-2 penalty shoot against Italy at the European Championship final on Sunday night, the young English soccer team’s high hopes of “bringing home” the trophy were dashed at the last minute. The close result has shaken up London, where, despite surging coronavirus case numbers, every single pub was fully booked.On the subway of the London Picadilly line, a Scottish woman asked a group of England merch-adorned men to wear masks. They thought she was Americ

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry wins 2021 ESPY award for ‘Best NBA Player’

    Add the ESPY for "Best NBA Player" to Steph Curry's list of awards in 2021.

  • Tennis-I believe I'm the best, says Djokovic after matching Federer and Nadal

    The debate will rage on but Novak Djokovic believes he is the best player in the modern era after claiming a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. By adding a sixth Wimbledon title to the second French Open he won last month and the ninth Australian crown he earned in February, the 34-year-old Serb has put together a sensational year which has moved him alongside Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners. With Swiss Federer close to his 40th birthday and Spaniard Nadal, 35, having lost his grip on Roland Garros after losing to Djokovic this year, the Serb is destined to forge ahead.

  • Breonna Taylor’s Family Is Suing LMPD For Allegedly Withholding Body Camera Footage

    Taylor's family has filed a lawsuit against the police for allegedly withholding body camera footage from the night of Taylor's killing.

  • ‘People are so afraid to discuss it’: Has COVID-19 affected women’s menstrual cycles?

    Anecdotal evidence suggests that COVID-19 and the vaccine can cause changes to women’s periods. But some feel that their concerns are being dismissed by medical professionals.

  • Ashley Tisdale Says There's 1 Thing Her Baby Did For Vanessa Hudgens and No One Else

    Ashley Tisdale is one of many moms whose pregnancy expectations were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her husband, Chris French, were in lockdown as they awaited the arrival of their daughter, Jupiter - who was born in March - which meant they had limited contact with their loved ones.

  • In California’s interior, there’s no escape from the desperate heat: ‘Why are we even here?’

    Soaring temperatures are a way of life in the Central Valley, but racial disparities mean many have no access to relief Farmworkers stack boxes of melons on a mobile platform in Firebaugh, California, where temperatures are expected to surpass 110F. Photograph: Terry Chea/AP In Cantua, a small town deep within California’s farming heartland, the heat had always been a part of life. “We can do nothing against it,” said Julia Mendoza, who’s lived in this town for 27 years. But lately, she says, th

  • Ritz Crackers Just Revealed What the Scalloped Edges Are Really For

    Did you know this?