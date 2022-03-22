Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 billion SPAC merger

Logos of Monex Group Inc and Coincheck are seen before their joint news conference in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc said on Tuesday it would go public in the United States by merging with blank-check firm Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc in a $1.25 billion deal.

The deal would provide proceeds of $237 million to the combined company from the cash held in the special-purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust, assuming there are no redemptions.

Tokyo-based Coincheck operates a marketplace for buying and selling cryptocurrencies and an exchange for digital assets such as non-fungible tokens. It has about 1.5 million customers.

The company was at the center of a $530 million digital money heist in 2018 that prompted tighter regulatory scrutiny and calls for an improvement in risk management infrastructure of crypto exchanges.

It was acquired later that year for about $34 million by Japanese online brokerage Monex Group Inc, which had said then that it planned to launch an initial public offering of Coincheck.

Monex will have pro-forma ownership of about 82% of the combined company after the merger, excluding warrants and earn-outs. As per the deal, existing Coincheck investors are eligible to receive up to 50 million shares based on future stock price performance.

The combined entity, to be named Coincheck Group NV, will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CNCK". The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that carry out IPOs to raise funds for acquiring a private entity at a later date.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Buffett buys insurer Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • An inverted yield curve is likely after the Fed raised interest rates. Here's what that means and why it signals a recession may be imminent.

    The difference between 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields is just 21 basis points, while 5- and 10-year rates are already slightly inverted.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Lost Money During the 2022 Stock Market Correction? It Could Work to Your Advantage.

    While stocks happened to rally late last week, many investors are still seeing losses in their portfolios. Now if you haven't sold off investments since the start of the recent downturn, you may only be looking at losses on screen. You may be able to use those losses strategically to pave the way for other gains.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Russia staves off default by sending dollar bond payments to creditors, but it now faces a $4.6 billion challenge

    Russia must cough up a further $615 million this month before a major $2 billion payment in April, according to JPMorgan.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • The world’s biggest oil company just doubled its profits, and now it’s planning to produce even more

    Saudi Aramco is doubling down on production to meet high demand, but it probably won't do much to soften prices this year.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Bitcoin Cash, Cardano increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 3.66% to $330.15. Seven additional currencies posted increases Monday.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Alibaba upsizes share buyback by two-thirds to record $25 billion

    Alibaba shares, which have more than halved in the past year, surged on the news and closed up 11%. This is the second time Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has expanded its buyback programme in a year. "The upsized share buyback underscores our confidence in Alibaba's long-term, sustainable growth potential and value creation," Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According To Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to Buy Reinsurer Alleghany for $11.6 Billion

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy Alleghany shares for $848.02 a share in cash, or a total equity value of about $11.6 billion. The deal represents a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days, the companies said in a statement. Shares of Alleghany, the property-and-casualty reinsurance company, rose 26% on Monday to $852.07.