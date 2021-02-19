Japan's consumer price decline slows, weak demand keeps outlook murky

FILE PHOTO: Vendors sell seafood amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Leika Kihara

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices marked the sixth straight month of annual declines in January but the pace of falls slowed, offering some relief for policymakers worried about deflationary pressures the economy face from the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, soft domestic demand means the Bank of Japan's priority will be to avert a return to deflation, unlike other countries such as the United States where inflation has recently perked up.

Core consumer prices, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, fell 0.6% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.7% drop.

The decline was smaller than a 1.0% drop in December, partly due to the termination of the government's "Go To" discount campaign for domestic travel and a recent rebound in fuel costs.

Durable goods prices rose on strong demand from stay-home policies to prevent the spread of the pandemic, with prices of air conditioners rising 7.2% and those for microwave ovens up 12.2%, the data showed.

The so-called "core-core" CPI, which strips away the impact of both energy and fresh food costs, rose 0.1% from a year earlier after three straight months of declines.

"Looking past a potential renewed drag once the Go To campaigns resume ... inflation should recover into positive territory over the coming months as energy prices rebound and underlying price pressures return in line with the economic recovery," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Japan's economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending the recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that boosted exports and capital spending.

But new state of emergency curbs rolled out in January cloud the outlook, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in preventing the spread of COVID-19 without choking off a fragile recovery.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Inflation Ticks Higher on Its Way Toward BOE’s 2% Target

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a significant increase that could bring the rate close to the Bank of England 2% target later this year.Prices climbed 0.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the cost of furniture, household goods and food, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The median estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey was for inflation to stay at 0.6%.The BOE sees inflation picking up this year, driven by higher energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April. While that’s unlikely to prompt policy makers to raise borrowing costs, it could silence any voices calling for extra stimulus to aid the country’s economic recovery.“A temporary period of above target inflation is possible over the summer, although it’s unlikely to prompt a hawkish turn by the Bank of England, which will be focused on the weakness in the labor market,” said Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist at Bloomberg Economics.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect inflation to end the year at 1.9%. Inflation expectations in bond markets are also on the rise. The U.K.’s 10-year breakeven rate, as well as the five-year forward inflation swap measure are both trading near two-month highs.The central bank is predicting a rapid economic recovery as the vaccination program now being rolled out allows businesses to reopen and lifts consumer confidence. While analysts largely agree, many also see the pandemic inflicting lasting scars on the labor market.James Smith, an economist at ING, said he expects inflation to reach 2% by the end of the year, before dipping again below target in 2022. It’s an outlook that doesn’t justify the BOE cutting interest rates below zero, but “also probably won’t warrant rate hikes” or the withdrawal of stimulus until “2023 at the earliest,” he wrote in a report.Prices are usually discounted at the start of the year, and last month there was particular pressure on clothing and footwear as a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus led to the biggest price cuts for any January since 2014. However, these were more than offset by rising food prices and less discounting on items such as bedding and sofas.Clothing and footwear prices fell 4.9%, larger than the 3.3% decline posted a year earlier. The ONS said the proportion of items discounted last month was around 1.5 times higher.The task of compiling the inflation survey was made harder by the latest lockdown. The number of items that were unavailable for price checking rose to 69 from 9 in December.(Updates with bond markets, economist comment in fifth, seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange CEO Is Surprised Elon Musk Is So Into Dogecoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s love for Dogecoin is turning heads even in the crypto world.“I’m surprised Elon is so gung-ho on Dogecoin -- but this is a decentralized, free world, anybody can like anything,” Binance Holdings Ltd. chief executive and founder Changpeng Zhao said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.Musk, the founder of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest man, has tweeted multiple times about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency that was started as a joke in 2013. And Binance, operator of one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has recently added Dogecoin futures on its platform to satisfy new liquidity demand.Binance is raking in new users at its fastest pace ever as Bitcoin tops $50,000. The crypto behemoth has been attracting more than 300,000 new user registrations on a day to day basis, sustaining above a previous peak in 2017, Zhao said.The optimism over institutional interest, among other factors, has helped Bitcoin surge more than 400% over the past year. Earlier this month, Tesla Inc. announced it bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and would accept the world’s biggest digital coin as a payment. The crypto mania has also benefited smaller tokens like Dogecoin.Binance’s own token BNB has outperformed Bitcoin, though Zhao noted it also has higher risk than the largest cryptocurrency as well, comparing their volatility levels. Binance Coin started as a loyalty program incentivizing user trades but now powers the decentralized applications on Binance’s own blockchain.“There’s a lot more activity now in this industry than three years ago,” said Zhao, who also goes by CZ. “We are just at the beginning.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY)

    Does the February share price for ReadyTech Holdings Limited ( ASX:RDY ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘My husband burned through all of our finances. If we divorce, I don’t want him to get one penny.’ How can I protect myself?

    ‘Is there a way I could put that money in a trust or someplace where my husband would not be able to access in the event we actually file for divorce?’

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • Justin Bieber sells Beverly Hills home at a loss

    Justin Bieber just sold his Beverly Hills home for $7.955 million, about half a million shy of what he paid for the property in 2019.

  • Here Are All 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Been Buying

    Warren Buffett and the rest of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investing team typically don't discuss the stocks they buy and sell, so we have to rely on the quarterly glimpses of the portfolio we get from Berkshire's SEC filings.

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • Should You Think About Buying The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Now?

    While The Container Store Group, Inc. ( NYSE:TCS ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • My wife has homeschooled our son and our best friends’ son since September due to COVID-19. Is it too late to bring up money?

    ‘She’s putting in about 15 to 20 hours each week. The two families have shared the costs of the curriculum, school supplies and art supplies.’

  • Stock Market Crash Warning

    The stock market is tracing out an almost identical pattern to the pre-Covid Crash of 2020. I doubt we will see another 35% decline, but a sharp and sudden plunge is possible.

  • Robinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors

    Robinhood Markets, Inc will allow its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (DOGE). What Happened: The broker said in a series of tweets that it is in the process of building deposits and withdrawals for all listed cryptocurrencies. So much interest in Crypto! To be crystal clear , we fully intend to provide the ability to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies, including DOGE. Robinhood Crypto does NOT currently invest in cryptocurrency or use any customer cryptocurrency for our own benefit. — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 17, 2021 Don’t sleep! Much wow! Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradeable coins, so you can buy and sell crypto like DOGE, BTC, ETH and LTC, 24/7/365. We’re also building deposits and withdrawals for ALL listed cryptocurrencies. https://t.co/uX8NghfAMU — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) February 16, 2021 Why It Matters: Currently, Robinhood allows its users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies but users are not permitted to move their cryptocurrency to other wallets. Last month, Robinhood had imposed restrictions and shut off the instant deposits feature for cryptocurrency trading, after the price of DOGE ran up 800%. The brokerage had also suspended the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) as retail investors carried out a short squeeze. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly agreed Tuesday that Robinhood could be the owner of the world’s largest DOGE wallet address, DH5, which holds over 28% of all circulating supply of the Shiba-Inu themed joke coin. Musk wants major DOGE investors to shed most of their coins citing “too much concentration” of the cryptocurrency in the hands of a few whales. Price Action: BTC traded 4.25% higher at $51,883.04 at press time, DOGE traded 3.12% lower at $0.051. Benzinga's Take: The move assumes significance as the ardent cryptocurrency community considers the ability to be able to move coins out of an exchange to a different wallet, where users have ownership of private keys, vital. Robinhood, alongside PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has faced criticism over such concerns, as they do not allow for such ownership. Musk lent support to this idea earlier this month, as he bashed FreeWallet. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla .5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: ReportDogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Could Be Near But The Company Is Low On Supply

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only has a few million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even though regulatory authorization could just be weeks away, Reuters reported Wednesday. What Happened: The revelation regarding the vaccine stock was made by Jeffrey Zients, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response coordinator, according to Reuters. The New Jersey-based drug multinational is reportedly committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be “back-end loaded,” as per Zients. See also: How to Buy Johnson & Johnson Stock “Across the last few weeks we’ve learned that there is not a big inventory of Johnson and Johnson. There’s a few million doses that we’ll start with,” said Zients. Why It Matters: The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26 to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Biotech Inc. The Janssen vaccine can be administered in a single dose unlike vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), both of which have already received emergency approval. Janssen’s shot also eliminates the need for ultracold storage, which is required for the other two approved vaccines. The United States faces a vaccine crunch as both Pfizer and Moderna have promised to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, but fewer than 72 million doses have been shipped and 55 million doses administered, noted Reuters. Price Action: Johnson and Johnson shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $165.66 on Wednesday and gained 0.13% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson Seeks US Emergency Approval For Single Dose COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus Check Update: The Connection Between Stimulus Checks, Unemployment, and Tax Season

    The IRS -- which usually begins accepting tax returns around the last week of January -- pushed the process back by about two weeks, only opening their doors for tax returns last Friday, Feb. 12. The delay to the start of tax season has left many wondering if the IRS will be able to do it all -- finish getting the second round of stimulus checks to those eligible, process 2020 tax returns, and send out a potential third round of direct stimulus payments. The IRS expects to process around 160 million individual tax returns over the next few months.

  • Why NIO, Walmart Lost Big in the Stock Market's Thursday Decline

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) joined the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) with declines, but none of the indexes fell more than 1% on the day. NIO (NYSE: NIO) has been a big winner in the electric-vehicle (EV) industry, but its stock fell on Thursday in response to heightened competitive pressures. Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was also a big loser for investors as it delivered mixed news in its quarterly financial report.

  • How to Claim Over $80,000 in Tax-Free Income by Investing in Dividend Stocks

    For stock investors, dividend-paying equities offer an extra stream of income that you can enjoy for years. Typically, investors make most of their money in the stock market by selling shares at a profit. If, for example, a company distributes an annual dividend of $2 per share and you own 1,000 shares, you'll qualify for $2,000 in dividends as long as you've met the holding period requirements.

  • PG&E Rolls Out Electric Vehicle Fast Charge Stations

    The structures can add hundreds of miles to vehicle range with only a 30-minute charge, the utility says.