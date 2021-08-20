Japan's consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara and Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump.

But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United States and Europe, as Japan's decision on Tuesday to extend state of emergency curbs into mid-September is seen dealing a blow to already weak household spending.

"Cost-push inflation is driving up goods prices, while service prices remain weak due to the pandemic's impact," said Toru Suehiro, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

"Given the increase in Delta variant cases, this trend will continue for the time being."

Japan's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil but excludes fresh food prices, fell 0.2% in July from a year earlier, marking the 12th straight month of declines, government data showed on Friday.

The fall was due in part to a change in the base year for the CPI that gives a heavier weighting to mobile charge fees, which plunged a record 39.6% in July.

But the drop was smaller than market forecasts for a 0.4% fall and a 0.5% decrease in June due to the boost from rising food and fuel costs, including a 19.6% spike in gasoline bills.

Prices of refrigerators and air conditioners, as well as accommodation fees, also rose in a sign some households were keen to spend after hunkering down during repeated stop-and-go state of emergency curbs.

"Blocking out (noise from the base-year effect), we think inflation will temporarily spike over the coming months due to upwards pressure on goods prices from supply shortages and the release of pent-up demand in the services sector," said Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, fell 0.6% in July from a year earlier.

The data may lead to a cut in the Bank of Japan's inflation forecast at its next quarterly review due in October, as its current projections do not take into account of the base-year effect, some analysts say.

In present projections made in July, the BOJ expects core consumer prices to rise 0.6% in the year ending in March 2022.

"The BOJ's current outlook is based on the scenario that economic activity will start to normalise toward the end of this year," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But the timing of the recovery may be delayed."

Japan's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter after slumping in the first three months of this year, a sign consumption and capital expenditure were recovering from the coronavirus pandemic's initial hit.

But many analysts expect growth to remain modest in the current quarter as curbs reimposed to combat a spike in infections weigh on household spending.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jackson Hole, eurozone PMIs, Korean rates decision

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, a chance of a South Korean rate hike and a series of business surveys out of Europe top the main economic events to be covered by Reuters bureaus next week. Next week features the end-of-summer event that every economist has been waiting for: the Fed's annual get together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Returning as an in-person gala held against the backdrop of the towering Grand Teton Mountains after last year's pandemic-induced online affair, the event features a keynote speech from the head of the Fed.

  • Hong Kong's accounting watchdog to investigate Apple Daily publisher Next Digital's financial statements, auditors

    Hong Kong's accounting regulator has started an investigation into the financial statements and two auditors of Next Digital, the publisher of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper﻿. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday that its investigation will focus on whether Next Digital's financial statements for the two and a half years up to September 2020 contained any misleading public information. The FRC will also investigate the work of its auditors - Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in

  • World’s No. 1 Wealth Fund Braces for Double Inflation Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund says he sees limited scope to dodge a potential inflation shock after warning such a development would hurt both stocks and bonds. For Norges Bank Investment Management, the world’s biggest sovereign fund, its sheer size renders it hard to make the reallocations needed to prepare for such a shift, according to CEO Nicolai Tangen.“We are very long-term investors, and we’re so big it is kind of difficult to move aro

  • China's Evergrande Group vows to maintain operations, market stability

    China Evergrande, the country's most indebted property developer, pledged on Friday to do everything it can to resolve its debt issues and maintain the stability of the real estate market, a day after it was summoned by regulators. Evergrande issued the statement on its website hours after the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued a rare warning that the company needed to reduce its debt risks and prioritise stability. "Evergrande Group will fully implement the requirements of the interview and unswervingly implement the central government's strategic deployment of the stable and healthy development of the real estate market," the developer said.

  • Asian shares fall further, dollar stays strong

    Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75%, with Chinese blue chips down 1.22% and Hong Kong down 0.53%. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.53%, and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.26%.

  • Krispy Kreme is raising prices in September because of inflation

    Krispy Kreme will look to take a price hike in September amid inflation in certain key commodities.

  • Curiosity Rover Spots Sand Ripples Made by Winds on Mars

    NASA's Curiosity rover has snapped new panoramic images of surreal, wind-swept sand dunes on the red, rocky surface of Mars. The post Curiosity Rover Spots Sand Ripples Made by Winds on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Islamic scholars to decide role of women in Afghanistan-senior Taliban member

    "Our ulema (scholars) will decide whether girls are allowed to go to school or not," Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, told Reuters. On Tuesday, the Taliban's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told a news conference in Kabul that women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam." During their 1996-2001 rule, also guided by Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working.

  • Mike Lindell Melts Down When Expert Tries To Claim His $5 Million Cyber-Bounty

    The MyPillow guy's disastrous "Cyber Symposium" could cost him.

  • Former SEAL Who Says He Shot Bin Laden Appears To Muse About Insurrection

    "Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county [sic]?" Robert O'Neill tweeted Thursday.

  • Miami cop suspended over hand gesture. He’d also been dinged for a Trump campaign mask

    A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty for displaying a hand signal that some interpret as a white power message while posing for a picture.

  • The feds aren't giving you a fourth stimulus check, but your state might

    Relief payments have been approved in several states. Is yours on this list?

  • The Taliban have access to US military aircraft. Now what happens?

    Numerous photos have surfaced on social media of Taliban fighters posing with Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 attack planes and other aircraft from the Afghan air force fleet.

  • Thailand’s First Twin Deficit in Nearly a Decade Set to Hit Baht

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is heading for a rare current account deficit this year with the country missing out on the billions of dollars earned from tourism, likely piling more pressure on the nation’s already battered currency.Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy may post a current account shortfall of $10.3 billion, or 2% of gross domestic product, the first deficit since 2013, the National Economic and Development Council estimates. Add to it a budget deficit seen topping 10% of GDP for the

  • Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

    Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan/GettyKen Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s divorce meltdown.But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed felony charges for eavesdropping and computer trespass against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 20

  • The Taliban plans to ban drugs in Afghanistan. That could change the world for the worse

    After the Taliban’s opium ban in the early 2000s, a heroin drought in Estonia led underworld chemists to start manufacturing fentanyl

  • Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners' GOP event

    The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort to protest the owners' sponsorship of a Republican fundraiser featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Well known for decades for its outspoken support of progressive causes and environmentalism, Patagonia in the past has brought unwanted attention to Facebook and Instagram and the Outdoor Retailer shows in Salt Lake City. Now, the company's activism could spell trouble — among left-leaning skiers at least — for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

  • Trump calls the Taliban 'good fighters' who are 'really smart' and erroneously says the group has been around for 1,000 years

    Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the Taliban are "good fighters, I will tell you, good fighters."

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.

  • Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Anger at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Grocery

    Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We